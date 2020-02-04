Newsmakers Eyewitnesses: Los Angeles City Council Leaders Discuss “Families First” Approach to Help the Homeless, Kobe Bryant Memorial, West LA Barrington Plaza Fire

The new management of the Los Angeles City Council appeared on Newsmakers, signaling a new set of priorities for the city’s agenda. Chairman of the Board, Nury Martinez, will focus on “Families First”. The agenda is supported by Pro Tem President Joe Buscaino and Pro Tem Assistant President David Ryu.

Martinez explained how Families First will apply to the issue of homelessness and housing. The number of homeless people in Greater Los Angeles, which has just ended, is expected to measure an increase in homelessness.

“I think it is a real call to action on behalf of leaders to prioritize how women and children are housed and how we can identify people who are on the verge of homelessness,” said Martinez . “I think it’s so important. Prevention is the key to solving this problem and this crisis.”

Plans are underway for a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant. The city, the Lakers and the families of those affected work together. Board members said it was not a question of “if” but “where”.

“We are working on a public memorial. We don’t have a date yet but I guess it’s somewhere in February. It’s just a question of which room we’re going to use,” said chairman .

Due to the expected participation rate, the L.A. Coliseum may need to be considered.

“I think the Staples Center is too small, there are so many overflows of love and support,” said Buscaino.

This week’s spectacular fire drew attention to the 55 older buildings built before 1974 that are not required to have sprinkler systems. A 19-year-old man died and more than a dozen victims were injured in the fire. The Council envisages a law ordering the modernization of the sprinklers on the old towers.

“I think now is the time, based on what happened this week in Los Angeles, the high-rise fire, is to put the price aside and move on: Mandatory sprinklers. Even the fire chief says we have to do it, “said Buscaino.

The city was registered as opposed to the controversial state measure, SB50, which has died so far. It should be reworked. The opposition was based on bypassing local authorities on density plans.

Council management has summarized its objection.

“I think for the city of Los Angeles we have been very clear, we have opposed this bill unless it is changed.” Said Martinez. “I don’t think this bill does enough to address affordability. And as much as they want to reach communities that don’t build anything, they don’t treat communities the same. The same can be said of Los Angeles, some of the neighborhoods are being built and some are not. “

Buscaino added: “We cannot be penalized for doing the right thing and that is why we want to preserve local zoning control in our city and beyond.”

Ryu said the measure has done little for affordable housing: “The SB50 is on the right track. However, it is not doing enough. It is a grounded connection. opportunity to just make more profit. Where’s the inclusionary zoning? ”

