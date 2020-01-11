Newsom Governor Announces 31 Disaster Specialists For Recovery Efforts In Puerto Rico

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – With yet another large earthquake sweeping through Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom is ensuring that California is helping.

Newsom announced Saturday morning that 31 disaster specialists will be dispatched to Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts. They will attend for the next 16 days.

These earthquakes left more than 2,000 residents in shelters and more than a million without electricity. Thousands are currently without water.

The 5.9 earthquake struck the southern part of the Caribbean island, in an area where several other earthquakes have killed at least one person and destroyed homes and schools in recent weeks.

The Puerto Rican government has sought help from the governor’s office in California.

The group of 31 will leave Sacramento on Sunday January 12 and start in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“California stands in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico,” said Governor Newsom. “Our nationwide state knows first-hand the devastating consequences of natural disasters and we will provide help and support while our brothers and sisters rebuild and recover.”

Since December 28, about 500 earthquakes have rocked the island, the strongest being magnitude 6.4 four days ago.

