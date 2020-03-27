Tampa, FL-2020 Newsum Softball Team has everything right for the season. They also had the correct swag.

The wolf was on a mission to correct mistakes after falling into additional innings [losing to Park Vista 3-2 in 8 innings] in the 9A state title game last season.

“We had the goal of returning to the state and winning it all this year,” said senior outfielder Madison Hudson.

In the first eight games of the season, the wolf looked like a team doomed to return to the Clermont state tournament. But then, all was suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

What was at stake in the spring high school season was a deadly announcement. With no real end to the site, Newsum Softball faces the cold reality that their last game could have been March 12.

“We entered the game and came out of it, and everyone no, no, they probably would have to shut down everything,” said senior shortstop and captain Lindsay Harper. Said. “We really didn’t have time to be honest.”

The elderly have not given up yet. Expecting the virus curve to level off, they have been communicating with their teammates about maintaining a workout at this time of this social distance.

“Every week we will text you your miles and stay active and stay active,” said Hudson, who signed to play in Coastal Carolina. “Personally, I run every day or get hit when I’m not running, so it’s true that I need to be mentally and physically prepared.”

“We will not stop until we are sure we will or will not play,” said Harper, who signed U-Tampa.

The wolf is ready when it is time to return to the field this spring. But their parents and coaches are making sure seniors are always remembered if they can’t return. The team’s Twitter page has lots of pictures and anecdotes of advanced players.

“They may never wear Newsam uniforms again, but they have had a huge impact on our program and we are very blessed to have them I just tell them really. ”

Coachary hopes that when people scroll through their Twitter feed, they can stop with a newsam tweet and take a little time to thank her seniors.

“It’s great that people can scroll to see this group of seniors, but it doesn’t offend them or all that they are missing,” Ledenham said. “Rather, they can see what this group has accomplished in four years of high school, or what they are trying to achieve.”

Newsam Senior knows that with each passing day it is less likely to play again. But they are prepared anyway, and when people look at their Twitter page, they hope to see senior classes devoted to excellence, even in the imperfect final season.

“It’s just a monument to see some of your achievements and see how the team and some of the things you did helped,” said Hudson. “It’s cool to just sit and look at it, but it’s also very sad.”

