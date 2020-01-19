Newton North wipes Div. 1 relay

Newton North descended at the Reggie Lewis Center yesterday and it caused problems for the rest of the field at the Div. 1 Coaches Relay.

The Tigers got away impressively with victories in both the boys ‘and girls’ competitions and solidify them as strong favorites when the division rolls around in February.

The girls of Joe Tranchita have won their ninth title in the last 12 years. Newton North placed 66 points and wins in the 4 × 400 and distance medley. “It was a total effort from the team,” Tranchita said. “Everyone came through. We actually scored in every event that we stacked. You must have a deep team that competes consistently.”

Taylor Cradle came big in both long and high jumps, and Helena DaSilva was solid in the 4 × 800 and distance medley team. Cradle was one of three jumpers from Newton North to clear 5 feet in the event.

Boy coach Shawn Wallace said the sweep for boys and girls is always extra special. “It is not always nice to see that they (girls) are doing so well and we are following us,” he said.

The most impressive version of Newton North came in the 4 × 400, where the foursome Raghav Kadambi, David Bennett, Bruce Burba and Alex Sherman surpassed BC High for the victory in a stunning 3: 26.11. The Eagles checked in at 3: 26.84. Newton North defeated Acton-Boxboro in the overall team score by 48 points to the 46 points of the Colonial.

“The only thing we could do was get in the best position to win,” Wallace said about the 4 × 400. “I always see this encounter as one of the biggest of the season. You need depth and those guys from the next level to step on and they did. “

Lucy Jenks admitted that at the end of her long, successful cross-country skiing season, she needed time to decompress before getting ready for the indoor campaign.

The Newton South asterisk was back on track in her first “big meeting” of the winter and she looked mid-season. Jenks tore away from the field and hurled her way around runners that she hit on the way to an impressive 2: 14.1 anchor leg in the 4 × 800. The Lions ended with an easy victory in a breeding season of 9: 26.95.

Jenks, the defending All-State champion in the mile, feels the rapid return to her only after cross country. In the last event of the meeting, she anchored Newton South again, this time to second place in the 4 × 400.

“I felt really good,” she said. “We haven’t done much speed work yet. I left pretty fast. No one was with me and I felt pretty good at the end.”

Jenks is preparing for the scholastic mile at the New Balance Grand Prix on January 25 at the Reggie Lewis Center. She only hopes to compete with what should be another deep, talented field. “I don’t really have a time in mind,” said Jenks. “I’m more of a situational runner. I want to be competitive and have a strong race – maybe I’ll get a time to qualify for nationals.”

Div. 5 coaches relays

(at Reggie Lewis Center)

BOYS

Teams: 1. Newton North 48, 2. Acton-Boxboro 46, 3. Lowell 35, 4. Lexington 24, 5. St. John’s Prep 21, 6. Brockton 17, 7. Revere 16, 8. Wachusett 16, 9. Methuen 11, 10. BC High 11

individual

4 × 50: 1. Acton-Boxboro 21.84, 2. Brockton 22.13, 3. Lowell 22.28

4 × 50 obstacles: 1. Lowell 26.07, 2. Newton North 26.46, 3. Respect 26.94

4 × 200: 1. Lowell 1: 31.36, 2. Acton-Boxboro 1: 31.68, 3. Shrewsbury 1: 32.84

4 × 400: 1. Newton North 3: 26.11, 2. BC High 3: 26.84, 3. Methuen 3: 29.16

4 × 800: 1. Acton-Boxboro 8: 10.37, 2. Franklin 8: 13.53, 3. Wachusett 8: 14.42

Distance medley: 1. Needham 11: 17.92, 2. Shrewsbury 11: 24.94, 3. Acton-Boxboro 11: 29.95

Sprint medley: 1. Newton North 3: 36.46, 2. Lexington 3: 38.44, 3. Westford Academy 3: 39.65

Shot put: 1. Newton North 44.03 meters, 2. Wachusett 40.73, 3. Weymouth 40.01

GIRLS

Teams: 1. Newton North 66, 2. Lexington 40, 3. Acton-Boxboro 39, 4. Newton South 18, 5. Wachusett 17.5, 6. Franklin 17, 7. Brookline 16, 8. Peabody 16, 9. Boston Latin School 12, 10. Lowell 11

individual

4 × 50: 1. Acton-Boxboro 25.49, 2. Weymouth 25.75, 3. Wachusett 25.96

4 × 50 obstacles: 1. Acton-Boxboro 26.68, 2. Newton North 31.69, 3. Lowell 31.80

4 × 200: 1. Lexington 1: 48.18, 2. Franklin 1: 51.66, 3. Acton-Boxboro 1: 51.74

4 × 400: 1. Newton North 4: 03.99, 2. Newton South 4: 06.71, 3. Brookline 4: 05.90

4 × 800: 1. Newton South 9: 26.95, 2. Boston Latin School 9: 41.93, 3. Lexington 9: 45.88

Distance medley: 1. Newton North 12: 57.13, 2. Acton-Boxboro 13: 03.81, 3. Wachusett 13: 04.10

Sprint medley: 1. Brookline 4: 13.33, 2. Newton North 4: 13.90, 3. Peabody 4: 22.32

Shot put: 1. Durfee 27.25 meters, 2. Lexington 27.03, 3. Newton North 26.93