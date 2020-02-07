Newton reigns in boy gymnastics again

NEWTON – Regardless of who they lose through graduation or club gymnastics, the Newton boys gymnastics co-op can reload.

On Friday night, they won their sixth consecutive MIAA gymnastics championship for boys, scoring a 192.9 to become second at Attleboro during the meeting at Newton North High School.

Newcomer Jonah Henderson led the way for Newton. The junior, who is taking part in high school gymnastics for the first time, used his great skills to win the all-round title with a 52.4. He also earned four event titles: pommel horse, still rings, parallel bars and high bar. Ascending his high bar, a raised double front, seemed to pause above the bar before he even started to turn, scored a 9.1.

“It really feels great,” Henderson said. “I worked hard on this.”

Long time standouts Matt Hassan and Jake Forbes were also important gears in the victory of Newton. Junior Hassan finished second in the all-round for Newton with a 50.05 and won his second consecutive floor practice title. With an opening pass of a roundoff double full, his packed routine scored 9.5. With great side passes and precise form, Forbes also hit floor exercises and finished second with a 8.7. The ideal shape of the senior was also evident on the high bar, where he was just behind Henderson with an 8.9.

The fact that Forbes even participated was enormous for Newton, because he had a stress fracture in his shoulder all season. “All our championships are all special in their own way,” Forbes said. “I just came back from an injury last week, I had a stress fracture and we had to take zeros all year round. We didn’t think this was possible.”

Runner-up Attleboro had a fantastic encounter with a score of 181.55, almost 10 points higher than last year. Andrae Butler again walked through the Blue Bombardiers and finished third in the all-round with a 49.5. The Yurchenko layouth half of the junior earned a 9.7, a school record. He anchored the high beam rotation with a full turning turn for a 8.7.

“I feel that we have really improved a lot this year,” says Butler. “We started with just eight children. I am pretty happy with how everyone has continued this season and I think we ended up getting pretty good. ”

Nick Kim and Joe Abramo brought Burlington to third place with a team score of 165.2. Dan Pham van Braintree was a highlight for fourth place Wamps, finished in the top five in four events to finish fifth in the all-round.

AGATE

TEAM: 1. Newton, 192.9; 2. Attleboro, 181.55; 3. Burlington, 165.2; 4. Braintree, 153.75; 5. Lowell, 139.25

ALL AROUND: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 52.4; 2. Matt Hassan, Newton, 50.05; 3. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 49.5; 4. Jake Forbes, Newton, 47.65; 5. Dan Pham, Braintree, 45.35

FLOOR EXERCISE: 1. Matt Hassan, Newton, 9.5; 2. Jake Forbes, Newton, 8.7; 3. (draw) Jonah Henderson, Newton and Joe Abramo, Burlington, 8.5; 5. Dan Pham, Braintree, 8.4

POMMEL HORSE: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 8.0; 2. Matt Hassan, Newton, 7.9; 3. Dan Pham, Braintree, 7.4; 4. (draw) Nick Kim, Burlington, Andre Michaels, Newton, 7.0

HIGH BAR: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 9.1; 2. Jake Forbes, Newton, 8.9; 3. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 8.7; 4. Andre Michaels, Newton, 8.3; 5. Matt Hassan, Newton, 8.0

PARALLEL BARS: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 8.5, 2. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 8.2; 3. Matt Hassan, Newton, 8.0; 4. (tie) Dan Pham, Braintree and Shawn Trombley, Attleboro, 7.7

STILL RINGS: 1. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 9.0; 2. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 7.7; 3. Dan Pham, Braintree, 7.4; 4. Anthony Hoyt, Attleboro, 7.35; 5. Jake Forbes, Newton, 7.25

VAULT: 1. Andrae Butler, Attleboro, 9.7; 2. Matt Hassan, Newton, 9.6; 3. Jonah Henderson, Newton, 9.3; 4. Joe Abramo, Burlington, 9.0; 5. Jacob Mammoli, Attleboro, 8.7