Next 2-3 weeks for testing time for FMCG Cos among supply chain disruption challenges: Study

Sales of FMCG companies increased due to a shortage of demand from frightened consumers, who did not stock up on stocks and commodities due to the threat of coronavirus, but due to potential supply may fall with the stock market falling. To be neutralized. The KPMG Consulting Chain Company said in a report that the chain of disorders.

“The potential impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy,” KPMG said in a report, “could be a test of how supply chains can be tested in the next two to three weeks with this temporary increase in consumption.”

In addition, e-commerce will face challenges due to COVID-19 and may see economic growth.

“We are in the midst of a global epidemic, and with the guidance that has been given on the social distance to combat the COVID-19 threat, it makes sense to expect consumers to stock up on stocks,” he said. And put in place basic goods. The uncertainty about how this epidemic is formed may lead to consumer failure in categories such as rice, flour and lentils.

“This may lead to lower sales for FMCG companies, but at the same time it may be offset by a drop in stock trading levels due to a supply chain disruption,” he said. “

“We can expect companies to discover newer distribution channels that are directly on the consumer path,” the report said.

The government has called on the government to reduce the rules for the production of basic goods with faster clearance and adequate insurance coverage against disruptions in jobs.

Regarding e-commerce, KPMG said it would put more pressure on the supply chain.

“Another challenge for e-commerce companies is that they need to equip their employees with the right resources to manage remotely with little or no interference,” he said.

India’s retail sector in FY 2018-19 was worth $ 950 billion and ranked fifth in the world’s largest retail.

In this case, home and personal care was 50%, while the health care sector was 31% and rest was 19% in the food and beverage sector.

According to the report, raw materials can be a challenge due to supply chain disruption. In addition, the decline in imports could have a major impact

Choose handles at retail and durable.

In addition, production for specific categories, especially non-essentials, is a major challenge, with “it is unlikely that demand will be harvested immediately.”

He continued: “The cash flow slows down for all categories, although retail sales and food are less affected.” Large retail and real estate companies are expected to re-agree on lease agreements based on the Force Force clause. To support companies in such situations, “added.

In this report, the retail sector accounted for 10% of GDP and 8% of employment in the fiscal year 2018-19.

India is currently ending a three-week, unprecedented lockdown on April 14 to prevent the spread of the crown.

According to the latest report from the Union’s Ministry of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,683, with 138 deaths.