Next April And Your Last Debut

April 19

Kanto released the digital single “Favorite” on April 19.

April 20

GOT7 hits theaters on April 20 with the mini album “DYE” and the title track “Not Through the Month.”

BVNDIT will also present one pre-release titled “Kids” on the day.

April 21st

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) made their official debut on April 21 with the mini album “Soulmate” and the double titles “Soul” and “Good Night.”

April 22

APRIL is back with a mini album “Da Capo” on April 22nd.

April 23

HA: TFELT (Yeeun) released her full album “1719” on April 23.

MAMAMOO’s Solar presents their first solo album “Spit It Out” that day.

April 27th

Chungha will release a pre-release on April 27th.

Oh My Girl produced the day with the mini album “NONSTOP.”

NOIR hits theaters on April 27 with the mini album “UP THE SKY.”

April 28th

GWSN race that has planned for April 28 with the mini-album “Buttons.”

GAMPANG returns for the day with the mini album “LIE,” after showing one pre-release on April 21st.

April 29th

NCT’s dream of making a comeback on April 29 with “Reload.”

