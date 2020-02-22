[next-batch-of-diamond-princess-travellers-arrive-in-hk-to-facial-area-additional-quarantine]

Travellers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess get there at a freshly-developed general public housing Chun Yeung Estate for quarantine, adhering to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, at Fo Tan in Hong Kong, China February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 22 — A next plane with 82 Hong Kong people who were being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for extra than two weeks landed early these days in the Asian fiscal hub, in which they will deal with a further 14 times of quarantine.

The very first batch of 106 travellers arrived in the Chinese territory on Thursday.

The British-flagged Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival Corp, arrived in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb three. with about three,700 men and women onboard following the virus was identified in a man who disembarked final month in Hong Kong.

Japan documented the fatalities of two aged passengers on Thursday, the initially fatalities from aboard the ship where by much more than 630 situations account for the major cluster of an infection outside the house China.

Authorities reported 66 of the 364 Hong Kong people on the ship were infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. They will continue being in Japan alongside with other citizens who were in close make contact with with them.

Hong Kong immigration authorities are in Japan and are arranging further flights, governing administration officials claimed.

Governing administration-funded broadcaster RTHK reported delays and confusion more than the most up-to-date flight, with Hong Kong officers declaring Japanese authorities sooner or later barred some 17 individuals at the boarding gate, declaring they experienced been in near speak to with confirmed instances.

People passengers were afterwards cleared and returned to Hong Kong on later on flights. They will also positioned underneath quarantine in Hong Kong, the broadcaster noted.

Two Macau inhabitants also returned on the flight, and ended up taken again to the city by highway on arrival in Hong Kong.

Apart for the travellers, Hong Kong has confirmed 68 cases and two fatalities from the ailment and dozens of law enforcement officers were being quarantined after an officer tested optimistic on Tuesday subsequent a banquet. — Reuters