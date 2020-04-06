Next comes the “Tiger King” investigating the disappearance of her husband, Carole Baskin

The sequel to Netflix’s Typhoon King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness continues.

A documentary about a true streaming service last month investigates the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger trader who was jailed for 22 years last year for crimes including conspiracy to murder for hire after a brutal rivalry with Baskin, who owns a great cat rescue shelter in Florida.

So far, the show has only one series, but it has now been confirmed that the path from leading criminal justice to the Investigation Discovery (ID) network is continuing.

A new series called “Exploring the Wonderful World of Joe’s Exoticism” will explore the disappearance of husband Carole Baskin.

Several Tiger King accuses Basque of responsibility for the death of former husband Don Lewis, who went missing 21 years ago.

One of the allegations that came out on the series was that she fed her husband’s body with a large cat at her shelter and claims she was “ridiculous”.

Baskin has never been charged with anything related to Lewis’s disappearance.

“Love her or hate her, Carol is now in the center of the big cat circus ring,” a news release for the show said. – Is it a dedicated crossword and animal protector who has found incredible strength despite her husband’s mysterious disappearance? Are we watching King Baskin’s master plan finally take effect?

“Despite allegations of innocence, she organized the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of her wealth, secure power, and shoot down enemies? No one seems to be talking except one person, and that person is the center of the upcoming investigative ID series.” .

Henry Schleif, the group’s presidential id, said: “Tiger King viewers are clearly riveted, but millions of true crime lovers around the world have left a desire. human and illegal business with exotic animals. It’s time to throw the cat out of the bag and solve lingering questions that viewers want to answer. “

The release date for Joe’s Wonderful Exotic World is yet to be announced.

Last month, King of the Tiger star Carol Baskin hit the creators of the Netflix show, saying it was “a lie to make viewers”.