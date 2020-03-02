[next-coronavirus-individual-dies-in-u.s,-first-circumstances-in-ny-and-florida-arise]

A 2nd man or woman has died from COVID-19 on U.S. soil, Washington point out well being officers confirmed on Sunday night time.

Washington’s Seattle & King County public overall health officials announced that a male affected person in his 70s with “underlying health conditions” died from the coronavirus at EvergreenHealth Healthcare Middle on Saturday. The new report will come a working day soon after the Washington Division of Health verified that a gentleman in his 50s died from the virus.

The coronavirus also has appeared for the initially time in Florida and New York, according to state officials.

There are two “presumptive positive” circumstances of the virus in Florida, the state’s Office of Wellbeing documented on Sunday night time.

“Both persons are isolated and becoming appropriately cared for,” the section stated in a assertion.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) declared on Sunday that a “woman in her late thirties” contracted the virus “while traveling abroad in Iran.”

“There is no reason for undue anxiety–the general risk continues to be lower in New York,” he reported. “We are diligently controlling this condition and will proceed to deliver info as it becomes accessible.”