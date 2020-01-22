Next Exeter for Master Debonary for Cheltenham

% MINIFYHTML7b89fa397cd403013cdbefadd8020f9e11%

% MINIFYHTML7b89fa397cd403013cdbefadd8020f9e12%

Robbie Power on Master Debonary in Ascot

% MINIFYHTML7b89fa397cd403013cdbefadd8020f9e13%

% MINIFYHTML7b89fa397cd403013cdbefadd8020f9e14%

Master Debonair will strive to improve Colin Tizzard’s excellent record at Bet at racingtv.com Novices & # 39; Obstacle in Exeter, on the way to the Cheltenham Festival.

The Dorset coach has claimed three of the last four List price innovations that were abandoned 12 months ago during the outbreak of horse flu, and his winners have included the next Cheltenham Native River Gold Cup hero in 2015.

Since he suffered his defeat in his debut, Master Debonair, a 14-1 overall shot before the obstacle of the Supreme Novices, has won consecutive victories at Ascot, most recently in second class last month.

Tizzard’s son and assistant, Joe, said, “He’ll probably go to Exeter for the next two-mile obstacle.

“Our record in that race is strong, but we’re just trying to keep all the rookies apart before Cheltenham.”

Three of the potential superiors of Master Debonair fought a tight final on Saturday in Haydock’s second-degree Rossington Main process.

Tizzard added: “It seemed like a decent career with Haydock, so he goes to Exeter for the Supreme.

“He has been doing well since his victory over Ascot and is a young progressive horse that is exciting. This rookie obstacle team is the best we’ve had.”