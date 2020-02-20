[next-firefighter-who-died-in-the-porterville-library-hearth-has-been-found]

‘He died a hero’: Good friends don’t forget the firefighters who rushed into the Porterville library hearth
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) – As the investigation receives underway, those closest people today to the two firefighters who fell target to Tuesday’s library fire in Porterville say they had been both of those selfless individuals who would often place the basic safety of other individuals in advance of their individual.
Porterville firefighter Raymond Figueroa, 35, died in the fire and fellow Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is however missing. Two youngsters have been arrested in connection with the library hearth.
Person wins $10 million lottery prize from scratch-off ticket purchased at California CVS
BURBANK, Calif. (KTLA) – A person grew to become an instant multimillionaire just after a scratch-off ticket ordered at a Southern California CVS store gained a $10 million prize, lottery officers introduced Wednesday.
An Final Hundreds of thousands ticket is witnessed in a picture produced by the California Lottery on Feb. 19, 2020.
Judge rips PG&E for poor basic safety record top to wildfires
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. decide ripped into Pacific Fuel & Electrical on Wednesday, declaring its executives have set greed right before safety and telling officers from the utility blamed for catastrophic California wildfires to system to incorporate at minimum 1,100 much more tree trimmers to minimize the chance of even much more blazes.
“I am likely to do anything I can to guard this point out from far more death and destruction from this convicted felon,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup claimed of PG&E.
