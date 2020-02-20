[next-firefighter-who-died-in-the-porterville-library-hearth-has-been-found]

‘He died a hero’: Good friends don’t forget the firefighters who rushed into the Porterville library hearth



PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGPE) – As the investigation receives underway, those closest people today to the two firefighters who fell target to Tuesday’s library fire in Porterville say they had been both of those selfless individuals who would often place the basic safety of other individuals in advance of their individual.

Porterville firefighter Raymond Figueroa, 35, died in the fire and fellow Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is however missing. Two youngsters have been arrested in connection with the library hearth.