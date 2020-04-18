Next Government Faces Treacherous Balancing Law

After the rhetoric and the promises of the government framework document produced by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this week will come the verification of the reality of the revised economic forecasts submitted to Brussels by the government. The soberly titled Stability Program (SPU) update – the document that will go to Brussels next week – will highlight the difficult work that awaits the next government in managing public finances.

The numbers will be quite shocking. The loan could reach 8% of national income this year – or more if the restrictions drag on. Unemployment could end the year in a range of 12 to 15 percent, after peaking much higher. Choose your number for the drop in gross domestic product in the second quarter of the year.

So how can we put this into perspective? Although we have seen evidence of the enormous scale of the economic crisis in recent weeks, the key economic problem is still the same as it was when it all started. How long will it last? If we are indeed considering a gradual lifting of restrictions over the summer and the economy can slowly start the rest of the year, then it is probably manageable, albeit at significant cost to the state and to many households and businesses. If, on the contrary, the restrictions drag on, or if there is a series of openings and closings, or if we start to see problems in the financial markets or the banks, then it will be much more difficult.

Who knows? I can only admire the honesty of Jonathan Pruzan, CFO of Morgan Stanley, who said in a briefing this week that “the range of potential results is the widest I have seen in terms of time. of what will happen in the future. ”

The economy – and our public finances – can probably bear the initial impact of all of this. The economy is in better shape than during the last two major recessions, as Robert Watt, secretary general of the ministry of public expenditure and reform pointed out in a presentation on Friday, with a reduction in household and business debts. Steps taken in recent years to strengthen bank balance sheets and limit the amount that mortgagees could borrow should help.

Low interest rates

That said, the national debt still exceeds 200 billion euros. Our debt was 25% of GDP when we entered the last crisis in 2008, but it is now over 66% – and represents almost 100% of gross national income, the measure that excludes the distorting effects of the multinational sector. The saving grace here is the lowest interest rates we have raised debt in recent years, and we continue to do so. This has gradually reduced the cost of debt service – it costs about 4% of tax revenue now, up from double the figure in 2010 and more than 12% at the height of the last crisis.

So we have some leeway, even if adding 30 billion euros to our 200 billion euros of debt over the next 18 months is far from ideal. It will be a balance. For the moment, the vital factor, as Watt mentioned, is to act quickly as the government has done by putting in place income support. The concern is that new measures, including vital business credit supports, can be difficult to implement before a new government is formed and new legislation is passed. We have to find a way to do it.

After that, some realism is needed in the next few years. Nor can we pretend that we can just borrow more and more money and continue to increase spending. There is a limit – a constraint, especially with an outstanding debt of 200 billion euros. The massive support from the European Central Bank to allow us to borrow at very low interest rates will not continue forever. Ireland has a good reputation with lenders, but make no mistake, if the ECB was not in the market, borrowing costs would already be rising.

Emergency measures

It is the really tough economic balancing act that the next government will face. He will have to oversee all necessary emergency measures, involving frightening sums of money, and then start to withdraw them, or most of them in any case.

And then he will have to manage a gradual reduction in borrowing in the years to come – assuming economic growth returns, it will do some of the work, but there will also be difficult choices to make in terms of taxes and spending . published after the talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil did not tackle this problem in a real way. Indeed, it marked a new expansion of the state beyond emergency measures and significant additional spending on health, welfare, education, housing, etc.

Already, getting out of the crisis in one piece will cost us a bag of money. The tax base will suffer. The new government will face difficult calls regarding the funding of the crisis and its aftermath, regardless of how future plans are paid. It will be interesting to see how the promised national recovery plan addresses this.

There are of course ways to pay for things in the years to come. There are many tax and spending options, but none are easy. What we cannot do is pretend that the magic tree of money – in Dublin, Brussels or Frankfurt – will continue to foot the bill indefinitely. The new government must be made up of parties determined to face the delicate and dangerous balancing that awaits us.