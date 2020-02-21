[next-man-or-woman-dies-from-injuries-in-east-nashville-house-hearth-started-out-by-electrical-wire]

Shut

Nashville Fireplace Office officers introduced Friday that a second person died as a outcome of a home fire past weekend in the Rosebank location of East Nashville.

Department officials also claimed hearth investigators identified an electrical twine beneath a bookcase began the lethal fire.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the house fireplace just right before one: 30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at 2611 Tiffany Drive.

At the scene crews uncovered flames and hefty smoke coming from the household, hearth officials stated. Inside of the house, a massive amount of goods manufactured exploring for victims difficult.

@NashvilleFD Investigators determined an electrical wire beneath a bookcase was the ignition place for a lethal fire at 2611 Tiffany Travel on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Two individuals died as a consequence

of the fire. pic.twitter.com/E0kwtGCGph — Nashville Hearth Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 21, 2020

Firefighters discovered a single guy lifeless in a back again bedroom. Staff found yet another particular person and transported him to Vanderbilt University Clinical Middle exactly where he afterwards died.

It was not promptly acknowledged when the next gentleman died.

The fire division is not releasing the victims’ names.

The Tennessean has reached out to Metro Nashville law enforcement for additional details.

