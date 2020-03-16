Next seven times is crucial to Ireland’s fight versus Covid-19 suggests Main Clinical Officer

The next seven times are critical in the struggle to stay away from a spike in intense Covid-19 instances which could likely overwhelm the health and fitness service.

Producing this afternoon the Chief Health care Officer at the Department of Health, Tony Holohan, claimed the future 7 days would be essential in Ireland’s struggle to flatten the curve of Coronavirus conditions.

In a thread released on twitter Mr Holohan mentioned eight means that the people of Eire can perform their part in the fight to flatten the curve of situations necessitating hospitalisation.

The next 7 days are vital. Now is the time to #FlattenTheCurve.

Each just one of us need to engage in our part

1. Lower your social contacts – see only a handful of folks in your community

2. Length you 2 metres from people today in stores & supermarkets #COVID19 #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/XlhusMYfiP— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) March 16, 2020

They ended up:

1. Reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of men and women in your community

2. Distance your self 2 metres from persons in shops & supermarkets

3. Prevent shaking fingers or hugging when you say hi

4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

5. Clean your palms often and follow cough and sneeze hygiene

6. Clean and disinfect often touched objects and surfaces

7. Look at on your susceptible loved ones users and neighbours

8. Work from property where by attainable

Mr Holohoan’s attraction comes as it emerged the new system for referring people to get tested for coronavirus has crashed.

GPs have stated thousands of folks have been ringing their procedures this early morning, this means many are unable to get by.