A new attractiveness store is coming to Bakersfield.

Ulta verified with 17 News there are designs for a new site.

The very first locale is at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue, but Ulta has not confirmed exactly where the 2nd locale will be.

A billboard for a new Ulta retail outlet can be witnessed at the Northwest Promenade, however.

A couple of storefronts are empty since of modern closures, but it is not apparent which retailer Ulta would change.