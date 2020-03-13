Next week will be a concert Yungblud

Yungblud informed about the details of the concert broadcast, which will be held next week.

On the eve of the different divorce concerts and tours of the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus singer will perform live on YouTube next Monday (March 16).

“SUPRATSKAYA TWO, BUT WE attached Calmy And provezut” – wrote Dominic Harrison Instagram, to announce the live broadcast of the concert.

“I hate that shows get canceled, so I’ll get them,” he continued. “I’m going to live on my YouTube 7 am (PST) to play a song, talk shit, make breakfast and to answer questions.

“This is the time when our foolish hearts will be together because we will beat the shit together. Having the ability to connect with you, I will not take away. Fuck that. I can not wait for you. Tell me mates Fokuinu.”

Over the last week a series of concerts and festivals had been canceled or delayed due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-nineteenth

Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, and this month’s SXSW in Austin is also eliminated, and the last induction of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been postponed.

Radio 1 also announced that their annual Great weekend, which will be held in Dundee in May this year, has been canceled.

NME and The 100 Club announced the London musical showcase after the abolition of SXSW – check out all the details here.

You get detailed information about each of the canceled concerts, festivals and tours of coronavirus – and how to get a ticket refund.

Youngblood put wild work in the past month NME Awards 2020 where he received the award for best music video.

He also confirmed that his new album will arrive in the NME on the red carpet during the event at the Academy in Bryksane.