Next week, Yungblud drops a new awesome single

Yungblud has announced plans to release a new single next week.

The musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, revealed that he will release “Strange” during his “Youngblood” show, which returned earlier today (April 16) with guests Travis Barker, Kelly Osborne, Ashnikko, 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly.

Talking about the new track due April 22, he said: “This song is a really amazing time in my life when I couldn’t understand the world and thought to myself that it couldn’t be more time to put it out.

“I’ve moved it forward in a whole schedule, and I can’t wait to hear it.”

He has also published works of art that you can view below, as well as the following message: “Amazing! A new era. April 22. Are you ready?”

In the first episode of the live broadcast of the show, the award-winning music video at the NME Awards 2020, Twitter became the number one trend worldwide, garnering more than 600,000 views.

Earlier this week, Jungblud transferred the footage from the 2019 concert at London’s O2 Brixton Academy in full after performing at the iconic venue on November 21 last year.

Talking about the new stream, he said: “I was so disappointed that I couldn’t play the show and connect to my fan base.

“We were brainstorming, and I remembered that we had a bunch of people filming Brixton, and my team had a few days to edit it together. the best nights of my life. The night I wanted to relive with my fans. “

Meanwhile, Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly have recently been working on a new track called “Bag Bag”, which was inspired by the death of rapper Juice WRLD.

This track will be featured in Kelly’s forthcoming album “Tickets To My Downfall”, due out later this year.