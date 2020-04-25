Next week’s game plan: Cramer’s “Mad Money” summary (Monday 24/04/20)

Next week’s earnings will be tough, Jim Cramer admitted his Mad Money viewers on Friday. The stock market is trying to return to normal, he said, but nobody is quite sure what the new normal really is.

Cramer’s game plan for next week starts on Monday evening when we hear about NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Get report. Cramer said NXP will shed some light on Apple (AAPL) – Get report, which reports Thursday and should be able to keep up thanks to its services.

On Tuesday we hear some of Cramer’s favorites, including PepsiCo (PEP) – Get report, Starbucks (SBUX) – Get advanced reports and micro devices (AMD) – Get report. We will also head to Caterpillar (CAT) – Get reports and 3M (MMM) – Get the report, which is struggling from COVID-19. Both Merck (MRK) – Get reports and Pfizer (PFE) – Get Report may have some positive things to say and Cramer said he hopes to learn about Alphabet’s cost savings (GOOGL) – Get report.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, we get earnings from General Electric (GE) – Get report, which Cramer called a “2021 story”, together with Microsoft (MSFT) – Get reports, which continues to gain market share with Azure. He didn’t expect a Facebook outbreak (FB) – Get reports, as many companies reduce advertising.

So on Thursday, earnings continue with Kraft-Heinz (KHC) – Get Report, a company with poor legendary performance. Cramer said Kraft should also be able to pull a rabbit out of his hat this quarter. Also Thursday, Gilead Sciences (gild) – Get a report, biotech Cramer said it would avoid it for the time being.

Finally on Friday, we complete the weak with Colgate-Palmolive (CL) – Get report, Clorox (CLX) – Receive the report and Estee Lauder (EL) – Get a report, which should be fine, and Honeywell (HON) – Get a report, which probably won’t.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they are saying to their investment club members and join the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive decision: Nordic American Tankers

For his first “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Herbjorn Hansson, president and CEO of Nordic American Tankers (NAT) – Get Report, the oil company with a 9.2% yield.

Hansson said that this is the strongest oil market I have ever seen in his life and that the Nordic American “is making a lot of money”. He reminded viewers that the Nordic American does not speculate on the price of oil, but simply transports it where it needs to go. But with so much volatility in the oil market and historically low crude oil prices, many oil companies use oil tankers to store oil until they can get better prices.

Hansson said the Nordic American fleet is being leased by all major oil companies at a price of $ 70,000 a day. This helped them pay off their debt and improve their balance sheet significantly. Hansson expected to be debt free in the near future.

With Real Money, Cramer addresses the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more information with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Executive decision: impossible foods

In his second “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with David Lee, chief financial officer of Impossible Foods, the alternative to plant-based meat.

Lee explains that despite the arrest in restaurants, Impossible Foods has increased distribution by 500% in grocery stores while consumers stock up on the pandemic.

Meat eaters are waking up to better alternatives for themselves and the planet. He said Impossible doesn’t avoid GMOs because they create a better product and consumers demand the best products.

Lee said Impossible will soon have announcements regarding their sausage products, which will offer a great alternative.

Draft beer

When is a lost profit not really a failure? When is Boston Beer (SAM) – Get reports, Cramer told viewers. When Sam Adams’ brewers posted a earnings of 53 cents per share on Wednesday, the company might seem to be in a terrible problem. But in reality, Boston Beer can’t keep up with the demand.

While beer sales have slowed with the closure of bars and restaurants, Boston Beer is seeing strong demand for its Twisted Tea and for the really tough seltzer and lemonade. Really saw sales triple in just 13 weeks, forcing the company to outsource production, which in turn squeezed gross margins.

Cramer said that being unable to meet demand is a high quality problem. The company told investors that 41% of consumers who really tried last month were brand new. Boston Beer soon has a new online production line to help cope with explosive growth. As a craft brewery, the company mainly deals with bottles, but now needs a significant increase in canning capacity.

Accentuate the positive

In its “No-Huddle Offense” segment, Cramer invited CEOs to be more optimistic about their conference calls. Everyone knows it’s tough times, he said, but CEOs shouldn’t be sorry. The future is uncertain and nobody will blame you for suspending your profit guide.

Management was too optimistic about Intel (INTC) – Receive a conference call and on Target (TGT) – Also get the report, Cramer said. This downfall is only damaging their stocks and hiding the great work that these companies are doing during these unprecedented times.

Lighting bolt

Here is what Jim Cramer said about some titles offered by callers during the Mad Money Lightning Round on Friday evening:

IHS Markit (INFORMATION) – Get the report: “This is a really good financial technology company.”

Six flags (SIX) – Get report: “We have to skip this.”

Carrier Global (CARR) – Get report: “I’m going to drop by.”

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – Get report: “I like Home Depot (HD) – Get a report more than this. ”

Republic Services (RSG) – Get the report: “I prefer waste management (WM) – Get reports for the Republic. ”

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Get the report: “I think people will paint.”

Penn National Gaming (PENN) – Get the report: “Penn is my favorite in this group.”

Cloudflare (NET) – Get the report: “It’s a great company but the stock is expensive.”

Look for Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money” trading tips using our exclusive “Mad Money” screensaver.

To watch the replays of Cramer’s video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer’s free Booyah! newsletter with all its latest articles and videos, click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, PEP, SBUX, GOOGL, GE, MSFT, FB, CL, CLX, HON.

.