Next year we have no new emoji, it’s a pandemic

Add emoji to industry growth list affected by COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Unicode Consortium overseeing smartphone emoji has announced that there are no new emojis to be released in 2021 due to outbreaks. This year’s harvest was finalized before the pandemic occupied the country, but will hit people’s phones this fall.

The delay was forced because the consortium now relies on volunteers concentrating on other things.

“In the current situation, contributors have heard that they are doing a lot on their plates now, and that extending the release date would be in the best interest of standards-dependent volunteers and organizations. Judgment, “said Mark. A blog post by Consortium President Davis.

Due to the delay, we need to wait a bit longer to incorporate a ninja or smiley face with Groucho glasses into an emoji weapon. Other emojis planned for 2021 included parents feeding babies, cockroaches, blueberries, and mammoths.

One of the benefits: If you want to send emoticons for next year’s consideration, it will take a little extra time. From June 15 to September 1, people can submit suggestions.

New emojis are usually introduced early in the fourth quarter. It is usually introduced at about the same time as major OS updates by Apple and Google.

