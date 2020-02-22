[next-yearly-techstars-startup-weekend-hosted-by-csub]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A 54-hour event designed for neighborhood creators and idealists ongoing Saturday at California Point out College, Bakersfield. The 2nd Annual Techstars Startup Weekend is totally free for any person to go to and gives nearby business owners the prospect to pitch their revolutionary strategies, sort a team, build a prototype and current their product or service to a panel of judges at the end of the weekend.

For the 2nd calendar year, CSUB is partnering with Techstars to host the function with Financial institution of The us as a sponsor.

“Startup Weekend is a excellent option for us to keep on expanding entrepreneurship on the CSUB campus and in the Kern County local community,” explained Jeremy Woods, assistant professor of administration in the School of Organization and Community Administration. “It gives the ‘next generation’ of university student ventures that will keep on assisting us change Kern County, California into a globally recognized hub for innovation around the following ten years.”

The party runs until eventually Sunday in which teams will get the likelihood to present their final solutions in entrance of a panel of judges. The top three teams will acquire up to $30,00 well worth of providers from community companions this sort of as: Klein DeNatale Goldner (lawful consulting), Barbich Hooper King (accounting consulting), Purveyor Branding Co. (graphic design and brand name consulting), Mesh Cowork (coworking space), Amazon Website Services (application solutions) and additional.

The function normally takes location in the College student East Housing Multipurpose Room.