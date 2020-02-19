[neymar-criticises-psg-damage-handling-right-after-dortmund-defeat]

Paris St Germain’s Neymar reacts during the match towards Borussia Dortmund at Sign Iduna Park in Dortmund February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

DORTMUND, Feb 19 — Neymar has criticised Paris Saint-Germain’s dealing with of his modern injuries after scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, which leaves the French club experiencing the prospect of yet another early Champions League exit.

Just after lacking 4 video games in the final fortnight with a rib harm, the Brazilian celebrity seemed quick of match fitness yesterday’s previous-16, initial-leg, defeat at Dortmund.

Norwegian target-machine Erling Braut Haaland scored two times to make him the Champions League joint best-scorer, but Neymar gave PSG a lifeline for the 2nd leg in Paris on March 11.

He tapped residence for what could demonstrate a vital absent goal right after becoming set up by France striker Kylian Mbappe in the 2nd 50 %.

Neymar, the world’s most high-priced participant, was vital of the French league champions for not permitting him play far more ahead of yesterday’s clash.

“It’s tricky to go 4 video games with out participating in,” explained Neymar.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t my alternative, it was the choice of the club, of the physicians, they made that choice, which I didn’t like.

“We had a good deal of discussions about it for the reason that I desired to engage in, I felt fantastic, but the club was frightened and in the conclude it was me who suffered.”

Significant-shelling out PSG are desperate to stay clear of exiting the Champions League at the initially knockout round for a fourth season in a row.

“It was a tough match, but we have to do what we can in the return match,” Neymar, 28, told reporters.

“Playing now at dwelling is the best point in the environment, we have 90 minutes to do something. — AFP