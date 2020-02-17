[neymar-praises-‘special’-borussia-dortmund-star-jadon-sancho-amid-chelsea,-liverpool-and-manchester-united-transfer-interest]

Neymar has dubbed Jadon Sancho ‘special’ in advance of his described Premier League return this summertime.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been closely linked with a £120million move to England amid desire from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

AFP or licensors Jadon Sancho is in blistering kind for Borussia Dortmund

Sancho, who joined Dortmund from Manchester Town for just £8million in 2017, has scored 13 goals and registered the exact volume of helps in the Bundesliga this year.

And he has a supporter in Neymar, whose Paris Saint-Germain aspect acquire on Dortmund in the 1st leg of their Champions League past-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Brazil ahead told Sky Sporting activities: “Without any doubts it will be a excellent video game for these who like football.

“We are two groups who like to attack, two teams who qualify many thanks to the gamers.

“Borussia have gamers that can make the big difference. Jadon is a player that I actually like to look at engage in and he is a terrific participant with a good deal of high quality.

AFP or licensors Neymar is a massive supporter of Jadon Sancho

“Borussia Dortmund is a crew with a lot of high-quality players. They have a unique participant, who is new but who is very good whose identify is Sancho.

“He is a excellent player. We all know how hard it will be for us listed here at Dortmund. We are hoping to engage in a excellent recreation to get a very good end result back to Paris.”

Neymar will be seeking to guideline PSG past the final-16 phase for the first time because 2016.

The French champions lead 2nd-positioned Marseille by 13 details in Ligue one, whilst Dortmund trail Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by four factors.