Neymar recognizes Kobe Bryant with 2: 4 goals after the basketball legend was killed in a helicopter crash

Neymar paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during Pairs Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win over Lille.

Basketball legend Bryant was tragically killed when his private plane crashed in Calabasas, LA, Sunday morning.

Neymar paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

Four other people on the plane were killed while an investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Neymar, who is said to have learned about Bryant’s death at half-time, dedicated the 41-year-old to his penalty in the second half.

The Brazilian pointed a 2-4 sign towards the camera – a reference to the number 24 Kobe wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Neymar pointed to the sky after paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Neymar scored a double in a routine win in Lille that increased their Ligue 1 lead to 10 points after Marseille had a goalless draw against Angers on Saturday.

But Neymar’s homage to Bryant will be a fond memory for fans.

Bryant won two Olympic gold medals and played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his 20-year NBA career before retiring in 2016.

He is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time.