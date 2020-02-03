Neymar: Wounded Paris Saint-Germain hopes to lose the game 48 hours after the birthday party

% MINIFYHTML2fc54e6711ad21c53769a443d43a448c11%

Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti and Memphis Depay under remarkable names to attend a white theme party in Paris on Sunday

Neymar arrives at his party with white themes in Paris before turning 28 on Wednesday

Neymar will miss the Paris Saint-Germain competition in Nantes on Tuesday due to a rib injury, after celebrating his 28th birthday in a Paris nightclub on Sunday.

The Brazilian international played the full 90 minutes on Saturday when the team of Thomas Tuchel defeated Montpellier 5-0, but was dealt in the first half.

The PSG manager admitted that preparing for the match was not ideal with various players from the club with Neymar, for his birthday on Wednesday, for the white-theme party on Sunday evening at a place near the Eiffel Tower.

Marco Verratti was one of the participants in the 28th Neymar party

Edinson Cavani also joined his PSG teammates

The striker in Lyon, Memphis Depay, also went to the party with the white theme in the French capital.

“Is it the best way to prepare a competition? No, clearly not,” Tuchel said.

“Is it the worst in the world? No.

“I always protect my players and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it’s a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not just black or white.”

“It’s a shame because we give people the opportunity to talk badly about us. We have to adapt to the situation, but I’m not going to leave a player behind at the couch or at home because they went out and celebrated.”

Neymar suffered a rib injury against Montpellier

With Neymar set aside, the responsibility lies with Kylian Mbappe, who took part in a heated discussion with Tuchel for the weekend.

The Frenchman was replaced in the second half by Mauro Icardi and showed his frustration with the head of the PSG in the band line.

“There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen,” Tuchel added.

“It was between a player who doesn’t want to leave and a coach who had his reasons for doing something and who wanted to give a game to the players who deserved it.”

