Neymar’s birthday was for PSG coach Tuchel | Sports

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Neymar will celebrate his birthday in a Paris club today. This is a distraction two days before the Ligue 1 trip to Nantes, according to Thomas Tuchel, coach of Paris St. Germain.

The French sports newspaper L’Equipe reported that the event would take place in a club in western Paris and that the PSG players and some employees had been invited by the Brazilian, who will be 28 on Wednesday.

“Substituting Kylian’s or Ney’s birthday is a distraction, and it gives the impression that we are not serious,” L’Equipe quoted Tuchel today.

France striker Kylian Mbappe was frustrated yesterday when he was substituted in the 70th minute in a 5-0 win over Montpellier Nine.

On Neymar’s birthday, Tuchel added: “It gives the impression that we are not 100 percent focused and professional.

“But things are neither black nor white. They become important when we talk a lot about them. “- Reuters