[Neyo’s spouse leaves him. . . For Black Ink Actuality Star Ryan Henry! (Photos)]

The marriage of R,ampB singer Ne-Yo and his spouse Crystal Smith officially finished. There have been rumors that the two had been thinking of separating. Very well, the rumors feel to be correct, since final night Crystal was noticed dwelling her best everyday living.

And the cameras noticed her approach with the star of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot Ryan Henry.

Ne-Yo’s spouse, Crystal, not too long ago traveled to Chicago for a excursion with her good friends.

She has been recounting her adventures in her IG stories, which provided getting beverages with the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,quot star Ryan Henry. In the online video, Crystal directs the digicam at Ryan, who smiles difficult.

Listed here are the visuals:

Crystal and Neyo have been married since 2016 and the few share two small children, Shaffer Smith Jr (born 2016) and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith (2018).

Crystal verified to the Baller Notify web site that the few was owning challenges. But she never ever confirmed the separation. Crystal advised the site: “Precision is that he is an amazing father and our young children are blessed to have a father like him.” I would not consider that for just about anything in this environment. Every little thing else is the will of God. “