NFL agrees new CBA with expanded schedule

With a recent vote, around 500 union members were left out, and the NFL player approved a new collective agreement with the league. It features a regular season of 17 games, higher pay, increased roster size, and larger pensions for current and previous players.

The contract, which runs through the 2030 season, was approved by 32 team owners last month. Membership in the NFL Players Association last week voted on a 439-page document after the board strictly declined with 6-5 votes and athletes representing 1-14 votes in favor.

Obviously, however, there were strong opponents of this collective bargaining agreement. Aaron Rogers, Russell Wilson, JJ. Watt and Todd Gurley voiced in opposition. About 2,500 union members participated, with a total of 1,019-959 votes. Ratification required a simple majority-the results were announced on Sunday-and given the closeness of the vote, there could be permanent resentment among union members.

“I can’t believe we agreed with the laughter,” Colt tight-end Eric Ebron muttered. “We could only play this game for a long time and didn’t want everything we get from it? … 2030 is all well.”

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has expressed dissatisfaction with the vote.

“About 500 players didn’t vote for the new CBA …” he tweeted. “This deal has its pros and cons. I know why everyone votes in either way. I think it’s amazing.

Almost immediately, players sought unity. In particular, in the face of criticism from within the ranks regarding the approval of the transaction.

“The democratic process is going well,” tweeted Malcolm Jenkins, who secures the Eagles, one of the union’s most influential speakers. “We need to commit to integrating current and previous members. We disagree with this decision as it will have a negative impact on some current and former players, but we respect the process And promote accordingly. “

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, of course, praised the player’s acceptance of the new CBA.

“We are delighted that the players have voted to approve the proposed new CBA, which will bring substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase their work and improve their security. Continuous progress is guaranteed and fans will be offered more and better football. ” “We thank the continued efforts of members of the Executive Committee of the Management Council and members of the NFLPA leadership for nearly a year in detailed and honest negotiations to reach this comprehensive and transformative agreement. “

Following discussions with the union during the day, the NFL sent Sunday notes to all teams that the league will open on Wednesday with free agents and deals on schedule for the 2020 NFL business season. The delay was thought to have been given a league restriction on travel as a precaution against the new coronavirus.

There were no direct announcements about the timing and possible format changes of the draft scheduled for April 23-25 ​​in Las Vegas. This is expected to be discussed in the NFL and NFLPA.

The 17 match schedule will not occur before the 2021 season. Heterogeneous numbers of game mechanics, such as neutral sites and teams winning nine home games, will be tentatively resolved.

Extending the season was not a problem for the 2011 player, whose current ten-year contract was confirmed after four and a half months lockout. It confused many of them as it becomes reality in another season or so.

Chris Conley, Jaguar’s receiver, disputed various items.

“People voted in the 17-game season,” he said on Instagram. “There is no extra week. Unbalanced payouts will be less than promised due to increased league revenue. Player restrictions and tags have not been resolved. Holdouts from seasoned players due to unpaid season Has been added to the mandatory fines, and this CBA benefits some players with unstable medical conditions.The worst is that 500 people did not vote. Looks like a weak union, so they continue to try lowball and take advantage of the player’s rights. “

Earlier, DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of NFLPA, explained the pros and cons of negotiating new deals in a long “open letter” tweet after the polls ended on Saturday night.

“The current proposals include increases in wages, hours, working conditions and benefits for former and current players in almost all categories,” he said. “Similar to competing negotiations … the proposal also reflects deals with opponents that need to be carefully weighed throughout the deal, for example, compared to adding another game, Be confident that you are loud and clear at your voice eagerly expressing their belief that these interests are not enough, and that your position will determine which aspects of the deal are important to them. Reflects how some members have chosen to weigh.

“But the fact is that it affects thousands of situations, and there are literally hundreds of issues in collective bargaining agreements that affect thousands of current and previous players that we must carefully consider . “

According to NFLPA’s launch, President Eric Winston, sharing the “most of the growing pie” has made the players profitable in the new agreement dictated the vote.

Among those benefits:

-An increase of 47% of league revenue given to players. The proportion depends on the length of the season.

-Reduced the preseason from 4 games to 3 games at first. More holidays during training camp.

-Annuity upgrades. A group of previous players not included in past contracts has been added.

-Two roster spots have been added for each team practice team, giving you more freedom to move and return to regular rosters. Two more will be added later in the agreement.

-Reduced testing time for marijuana players and reduced usage time. Reduce local fines.

Adding two playoff teams was not part of the negotiation process, but the owner could do so without union approval. It happens this season and only the top team in each meeting gets a wildcard buy.

With the rest of the labor peace for 10 years, the NFL turns to negotiating new deals with broadcast partners. As Winston stated, the consequences, including digital media, should greatly expand the financial pie.

