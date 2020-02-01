NFL announces 2020 Hall of Fame class, 2019 prize winners during the Super Bowl week

MIAMI – The Hall of Fame has a distinctive class of 20 inductees this summer, culminating in the recent stars Edgerrin James, Troy Polamalu and Isaac Bruce.

Those three were voted for the 2020 class Saturday, along with Broncos safety Steve Atwater and old Vikings and Seahawks guarding Steve Hutchinson.

Those five were merged during the NFL Honors by hundred-year-old slate members who are part of the extended class: Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael, Bears left tackle Jimbo Covert, Cowboys safety Cliff Harris, Steelers safety Donnie Shell, coach Jimmy Johnson, coach Bill Cowher and former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Covert, seated between Cowher and Carmichael, was asked if he thought the steel chin Cowinn was just as tough as the former Bears coach Mike Ditka.

“I don’t think there’s anyone like Mike Ditka,” Covert said laughing. “He was a tough guy to play for, but he was honest.”

The Hall of Fame also attracts eight deceased players and contributors, including Bear’s defensive end and linebacker Ed Sprinkle, who played from 1944 to ’55.

The others are Packers safety Bobby Dillon, Jets offensive tackle Winston Hill, Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras, 1920 offensive tackle Duke Slater and Browns wide receiver Mac Speedie, general manager George Young and NFL Films president Steve Sabol.

The rest of the evening was about the current season and Lamar Jackson received the main prize as AP Most Valuable Player.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas won Offensive player of the year, Patriot’s cornerback Stephon Gilmore took the defensive prize and John Harbaugh of Ravens earned the Coach of the year.

The only Bear up for a prize was Allen Robinson, their nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year. That went to Jaguar’s defensive end Calais Campbell for his work with disadvantaged children.

“When I think of what Walter Payton stood for, it’s incredible to be on this stage,” Campbell said. “We must all strive to be more like Walter Payton.”