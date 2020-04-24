NFL commissioner Roger Goodell joins Jerry Jeudy in TikTok dance video after vast receiver is drafted by Denver Broncos

The initial round of the 2020 NFL Draft went off without having a hitch in spite of it being done remotely because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft was due to be held in Las Vegas but ended up becoming hosted by commissioner Roger Goodell from his basement.

Coaches, basic administrators and proprietors obtained to show off their ‘War Rooms’ with some like Kliff Kingsbury’s creating a bit of a stir on the net.

Goodell is typically on phase supplying the 1st spherical draft picks, who typically show up at the draft, fist bumps, bear hugs and any other bizarre greeting.

The NFL commissioner was nonetheless receiving associated in the action, while, with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy getting him to consider element in a TikTok video.

Jerry Jeudy was drafted by the Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy was a star with Alabama

And as you may have anticipated, the success are a little uncomfortable but at minimum he tried using.

Juedy was celebrating following the Denver Broncos chosen him with the 15th decide.

The Alabama receiver was just one of the major potential customers moving into the draft and was the second go catcher to be chosen soon after Henry Ruggs III, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before in the evening, Joe Burrow was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 1st general pick as three quarterbacks were being taken in the initially 6 picks.

The Inexperienced Bay Packers created the most surprising move of the night by relocating up to 26th to pick out Jordan Adore as the attainable heir to Aaron Rodgers.