NFL delays begin in offseason workout programs for teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> The NFL postponed the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least for the time being, NFL coaches will not be allowed to interact with players via video conferencing.

Normally, today would signal the start of nine-week offseason workout programs for the five NFL teams and their new head coaches – the Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and New York Giants – to begin participating in conditioning exercises and light workouts. However, due to COVID-19, players are not allowed to be in team facilities while social distance standards remain in place nationwide.

It was hoped that these teams would begin meeting today through videoconferencing. But the team informs the NFL on Friday will be notified once the league and NFLPA determine the scope and the earliest possible date when they can begin their offseason workout program.

Specifically, the league is discussing possible revisions to the offseason workout program that would allow teams to conduct classroom instruction, workouts, and non-football education programs on a virtual basis while facilitating teams stay closed.

“We’re still waiting for the league to tell us when that starts,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said via conference call on Monday. “We don’t have a date yet.”

In the meantime, teams can provide players with playbooks and videos on iPads, Microsoft Surface tablets, or other similar type units for voluntary use by the player away from the team’s facility. The video may include coaching or voice-instruction or audio content; superimposed diagrams; schematics; or in writing.

That will give players at least some top starts preparing for the season ahead.

For teams like Carolina, there is a lot of work to do with a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and a new playbook.

Hurney said Carolina’s staff will work tirelessly preparing for the coming weeks and months while doing everything possible to establish effective lines of communication between players and coaches once given the OK.

“We have worked hard to be prepared for each time we get the green light and have video conferencing with our players,” Hurney said. “But now it’s a lot like going into the draft – we’re getting prepared for all the scenarios and waiting to see when we can move forward.”

In Cleveland, new coach Kevin Stefanski is ready to start a new era.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, and Stefanski is eager to change that. But like others around the league he’ll have to wait, preparing for different scenarios for his team for the season.

“We’re trying to think about this thing and hit it from every angle, pending the rules and structures that the NFL and NFLPA agree on,” Stefanski said. “… Is the classroom virtual?” We’re ready for that, but we just don’t know exactly how it’s going to go down. “