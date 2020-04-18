NFL Does Not Say No Dress Code for 2020 Draft, Celeb Tailors Taking a Hit

exclusive

One of the most exciting parts of the NFL Draft is the CRAZY FASHION – but don’t expect to see many crazy suits this year, thanks to COVID-19.

When it comes to virtual Draft – and everything from players to coaches staying home – the market for wearable suits hangs on a scale.

There is no way for players to get to their stakes for dimensions – and we’re told that many players plan to maintain a casual outcome.

A top celebrity tailor put it this way – “Given that this is a virtual draft this year, it’s unfortunately not necessary for suits.”

Another great tailor said, “At this time none of the drafts I usually wear for the occasion are committed to wearing a custom piece of the year due to circumstances.”

We came to the NFL to see if there was a dress code that would require players to wear the moment, but we were told there was no policy on clothing.

“It’s up to the individual players,” an NFL spokesman told us … but indicated that we would not see the draft picks while wearing sweatpants.

“In previous years, players who had never attended the Draft but appeared in interviews on the NFL Network or on ESPN were usually dressed.”

Tons of NFL stars have used the Draft to make a big fashion statement – from Ezekiel Elliott‘s top sa on Kyler Murraypink suit is good. Nick Bosa famous with the colors of the State of Ohio sewn to the lining in his draft day thread.