NFL Draft 2020 results: Full picks for Rounds 2-3

The 2020 NFL Draft presses on Friday night with the second and third rounds held remotely. Just like Thursday night for the first round, GMs will make their picks from home while ESPN provides television coverage from its studios in Bristol, Connecticut.
The first round largely started as expected with the Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall. Ohio State teammates Chase Young and Jeff Okudah went next to the Redskins and Lions, respectively, with Andrew Thomas (to the Giants) and Tua Tagovailoa (to the Dolphins) rounding out the top five.
The first trade waited until the No. 13 pick, which had already been traded from the Colts to the 49ers earlier this offseason. San Francisco traded down one spot with Tampa Bay, which used the pick to take Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. One big surprise came when the Packers took Utah State QB Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick.
Top players still available entering Day 2 of the draft include Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, Houston left tackle Josh Jones, Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and a trio of running backs: Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, Georgia’s D’Andre Swift and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.
2020 NFL Draft results – Day 2
Round 2
33. Bengals – WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
34. Colts (via WSH) – WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
35. Lions – RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia
36. Giants – S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
37. Patriots (via LAC) – S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir–Rhyne
38. Panthers – DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
39. Dolphins – OL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
40. Texans (via ARI) – DT Ross Blacklock, TCU
41. Colts (via CLE) – RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
42. Jaguars – WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
43. BEARS (via LV) – TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
44. Browns (via IND)
45. Buccaneers
46. Broncos
47. Falcons
48. Jets
49. Steelers
50. BEARS
51. Cowboys
52. Rams
53. Eagles
54. Bills
55. Ravens (via NE/ATL)
56. Dolphins (via NO)
57. Rams (via HOU)
58. Vikings
59. Seahawks
60. Ravens
61. Titans
62. Packers
63. Chiefs (via SF)
64. Seahawks (via KC)
Round 3
65. Bengals
66. Redskins
67. Lions
68. Jets (via NYG)
69. Panthers
70. Dolphins
71. Patriots (via LAC)
72. Cardinals
73. Jaguars
74. Browns
75. Colts
76. Buccaneers
77. Broncos
78. Falcons
79. Jets
80. Raiders
81. Raiders (via CHI)
82. Cowboys
83. Broncos (via PIT)
84. Rams
85. Lions (via PHI)
86. Bills
87. Patriots
88. Saints
89. Vikings
90. Texans
91. Raiders (via HOU/SEA)
92. Ravens
93. Titans
94. Packers
95. Broncos (via SF)
96. Chiefs
97. Browns* (via HOU)
98. Patriots*
99. Giants*
100. Patriots*
101. Seahawks*
102. Steelers*
103. Eagles*
104. Rams*
105. Vikings*
106. Ravens*
*Compensatory picks from free agency