NFL Draft 2020 success: All picks for Round 1

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off remotely across the country with the first round at 7 p.m. CT Thursday night. It should be a draft unlike any we have found right before as groups makes their picks from property around the net.

Tv protection of the draft is being accomplished out of ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut, with commissioner Roger Goodell saying picks from his New York home. ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will be airing initial-spherical coverage.

The real intrigue begins with the No. 3 total choose just after the Bengals and Redskins utilised the top rated two picks on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio Point out pass rusher Chase Young, respectively. Detroit opted for Young’s teammate, Jeff Okuduh, the draft’s best-rated cornerback.

Abide by alongside under for the hottest options from the very first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. This tale will be updated.

2020 NFL Draft – Spherical 1 final results