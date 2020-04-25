NFL draft enters 3rd day with no big glitches

Clunky at times, intense at others, and exceptionally fun to spot, the NFL draft enters its third and final day and Cincinnati chooses a South Apalachian jumping app today.

Commissioner Roger Goodell stressed that the sporting world needs the draft to be held in time. Sure, it went / virtual / digital; make your own choice. But the amount of eyeballs they watched was, well, a number-opening eye. And in Friday’s third round, the telethon included raised more than $ 5 million for six organizations battling coronavirus pandemics.

Goodell said, “This work continues today,” and the NFL will match again every dollar that fans donate. “

NFL general managers also put together donations, initiated by the Eagles ’Howie Roseman, with each donating at least $ 8,000 for each selection in this draft.

The same league awarded the 2022 Las Vegas project after all field events for this year were canceled due to nationwide shutdown of large rallies.

Concerns about all kinds of technological issues have been unwarranted. Sure, there were awkward moments, but those come even when the draft is a mega-event drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to the “Rocky Stages” in Philadelphia or lower Broadway in Nashville.

Saturday’s fourth round seemed even more than the previous three. The dominance by the Southeastern Conference and national champion LSU continues, too.

The SEC had 40 players selected from three rounds; 40 was already the most in four rounds. In Round 4, another eight SEC men were taken. Ten LSU Tigers attended on Thursday and Friday. Add another two to that: attacking Saahdiq Charles and DT Rashard Lawrence.

Hardly surprising that many players came from LSU, including top overall pick Joe Burrow, who the Bengals hope will be their franchise quarterback.

Meanwhile, such iconic programs as Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Pitt and West Virginia were empty.

Meanwhile, App State had its second player selected, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, the Solar Belt’s defensive player of the year who was a standout in the Senior Bowl – a personal game the Bengals coach worked.

The Redskins faced veteran thirty Williams ’expectations in San Francisco on Saturday morning, and then picked Charles, who was plagued by off-field problems and served a six-game suspension.

The Niners will send a fifth selection to draft this year with a 2021 third-rounder to join Williams. The deal reunited him with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams wrote fourth overall in 2010.

The first quarterback to pick on Day 3 is Washington’s Jacob Eason, who went to Indianapolis. The Colts, of course, signed Philip Rivers as a free agent and still have incumbent Jacoby Brissett. Both have deals only until 2020, though.

Eason, whose father Tony was a wide receiver at Notre Dame, lost from Jake Fromm in Georgia, then transferred to Washington. Fromm still remains on the board after four rounds, perhaps injured by a mediocre combined performance.

Three spots later, the planes took Florida QB International James Morgan.