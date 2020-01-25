NFL Draft Pre-Combine Position Levels and Early Overview | National sport

At the end of the day, when it comes to the NFL draft, there are no good or bad designs regarding the quality of the outlook, just good ratings and misjudgments.
Most of the players who get drafted, with a focus on most, manage to form an NFL team or practice group for at least a year or two, and in most years there will be more good prospects in some positions than in others.
But if a team scouts out the players properly, they can find help in almost any position.
The separation of the stars from the very good ones, the starters and the backups is the key to good elaboration – and this work really has only just begun.
Before the Senior Bowl, Combine, and Pro Days this week, it is impossible to rate or rank players with any accuracy.
No, none of these prospects are going to be better or worse football players than we can see them on tape of their college games, but what kind of professionals they will be is a completely different question.
Accurate measurements of height, weight, strength and speed are critical to project these players to the next level against a much higher level of competition than college, and more importantly medical assessments are to ensure that there are no chronic injuries Problems or that some are not at higher risk of physical problems than others.
More important than anything else is one-on-one interviews between the players and the NFL coaches and scouts. They are the only way to get a feel for what is in the hearts and minds of these young men, and the single biggest determining factor between having and not having.
We will only receive this information after the Scouting Combine, which begins in the last week of February.
Still, we have to judge their college careers, which is more than enough to divide or group them into Day 1 (Round 1), Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) and Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). Outlook.
Even these positions will change, but not dramatically for most prospects.
After all, it seems like a good year to be in the market for quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive tackles and centers, defensive tackles and cornerbacks.
There is enough depth at these positions to ensure that each selection in the first round offers a jump into a talent from the first round, and some talents from day 1 fall to day 2.
It doesn’t look like a great year to be in the running backs, tight ends, offensive guards, edge rushers, linebackers or safeties market.
There is talent in all of these places, but on Day 1 there will hardly be any blue choppers.
The first three selection rounds of the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Raiders – each with two first place winners – will add to the fascination of this design, while teams like the Bengals, Lions and Giants will think about changing the top 5 of the year if the premium is sufficient.
What comes closest to a sure thing in this draft is that Joe Burrow and Chase Young will be the first two picks, but what comes out first and where they end up is still unclear.
With this in mind, we would like to present you with probably the best prospects for this year.
QUARTER BACKS
Outlook for day 1
Joe Burrow – LSU
Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama
Justin Herbert – Oregon
Jordan Love – State of Utah
Jacob Eason – Washington
Outlook for day 2
Jake Fromm – Georgia
Jalen Hurts – Oklahoma
Cole McDonald – Hawaii
Anthony Gordon – Washington State
RUNNING BACKS
Outlook for day 1
Jonathan Taylor – Wisconsin
D’Andre Swift – Georgia
Outlook for day 2
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State
Cam Akers – State of Florida
Zack Moss – Utah
Kylin Hill – State of Mississippi
Ke’Shawn Vaughn – Vanderbilt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire – LSU
WIDE RECEIVER
Outlook for day 1
Jerry Jeudy – Alabama
CeeDee Lamb – Oklahoma
Higgins – Clemson tee
Henry Ruggs III – Alabama
Jalen Reagor TCU
Laviska Shenault Jr.- Colorado
Outlook for day 2
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota
Justin Jefferson – LSU
Donovan Völker-Jones – Michigan
Brandon Aiyuk – State of Arizona
Michael Pittman Jr. – USC
KJ Hamler – Penn State
Collin Johnson – Texas
Aaron Fuller – Washington
END FESTIVE
Outlook for day 2
Cole Kmet – Notre Dame
Brycen Hopkins – Purdue
Jacob Breeland – Oregon
Hunter Bryant – Washington
Jared Pinkney – Vanderbilt
Albert Okwuegbunam – Missouri
Colby Parkinson – Stanford
Harrison Bryant – Florida Atlantic
OFFENSIVE TACKLES
Outlook for day 1
Andrew Thomas – Georgia
Austin Jackson – USC
Tristan Wirfs – Iowa
Jedrick Wills Jr. – Alabama
Trey Adams – Washington
Prince Tega Wanogho – Auburn
Outlook for day 2
Isaiah Wilson – Georgia
Josh Jones – Houston
Mekhi Becton – Louisville
Lucas Niang – TCU
Calvin Throckmorton – Oregon
OFFENSIVE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Outlook for day 1
Tyler Biadasz – C – Wisconsin
Solomon Kindley – G – Georgia
Shane Lemieux – G – Oregon
Outlook for day 2
Jake Hanson – C – Oregon
Nick Harris – C – Washington
Ben Bredeson – G – Michigan
Logan Stenberg – G – Kentucky
Hakeem Adeniji – G – Kansas
Cesar Ruiz – Michigan
Frederick Mauigoa – C – Washington State
Netane Muti – G – Fresno State
Darryl Williams – C – Mississippi State
DEFENSIVE TACKLES & 5 TECHNIQUES
Outlook for day 1
Derrick Brown – Auburn
A.J. Epenesa – 5-Tech – Iowa
Javon Kinlaw – South Carolina
Raekwon Davis – Alabama
Outlook for day 2
Justin Madubuike – Texas A&M
Neville Gallimore – Oklahoma
Jordan Elliott – Missouri
James Lynch – 5 Tech – Baylor
Rashard Lawrence – LSU
Of which Hamilton – Ohio State
Marlon Davidson – 5 Tech – Auburn
Leki Fotu – Utah
Joe Gaziano – 5-Tech – Northwest
Trevis Gipson – 5-Tech – Tulsa
EDGE RUSHERS
Outlook for day 1
Chase Young – State of Ohio
Yetur Gross-Matos – State of Penn
Curtis Weaver – Boise State
Outlook for day 2
Terrell Lewis – Alabama
Julian Okwara – Notre Dame
Jabari Zuniga – Florida
Josh Uche – OLB – Michigan
Darrell Taylor – Tennessee
Jonathan Greenard – Florida
Kenny Willekes – Michigan State
Khalid Kareem – Notre Dame
Bradlee Anae – Utah
LINEBACKERS OLB & ILB
Outlook for day 1
Isaiah Simmons – OLB / S – Clemson
Kenneth Murray – ILB – Oklahoma
Outlook for day 2
Zack Baun – OLB – Wisconsin
Patrick Queen – ILB – LSU
Troy Dye – ILB – Oregon
K’Laivon Chaisson – OLB – LSU
Jordyn Brooks – ILB – Texas Tech
Akeem Davis-Gaither – OLB – Appalachian State
Malik Harrison – ILB – State of Ohio
Chris Orr – OLB – Wisconsin
Jacob Phillips – ILB – LSU
Evan Weaver – ILB – California
SAFETY
Outlook for day 1
Grant Delpit – LSU
Xavier McKinney – Alabama
Outlook for day 2
Ashtyn Davis – California
Shyheim Carter – Alabama
Antoine Winfield Jr.- Minnesota
Brandon Jones – Texas
Terrell Burgess – Utah
J.R. Reed – Georgia
K’Von Wallace – Clemson
Antoine Brooks Jr. – Maryland
ECKSÄCKE
Outlook for day 1
Jeff Okudah – Ohio State
Kristian Fulton – LSU
Trevon Diggs – Alabama
CJ Henderson – Florida
Damon Arnette – Ohio State
Cameron Dantzler – Mississippi State
Bryce Hall – Virginia
Outlook for day 2
A.J. Terrell – Clemson
Jeff Gladney – TCU
Jaylon Johnson – Utah
Lamar Jackson – Nebraska
