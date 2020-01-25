NFL Draft Pre-Combine Position Levels and Early Overview | National sport

At the end of the day, when it comes to the NFL draft, there are no good or bad designs regarding the quality of the outlook, just good ratings and misjudgments.

Most of the players who get drafted, with a focus on most, manage to form an NFL team or practice group for at least a year or two, and in most years there will be more good prospects in some positions than in others.

But if a team scouts out the players properly, they can find help in almost any position.

The separation of the stars from the very good ones, the starters and the backups is the key to good elaboration – and this work really has only just begun.

Before the Senior Bowl, Combine, and Pro Days this week, it is impossible to rate or rank players with any accuracy.

No, none of these prospects are going to be better or worse football players than we can see them on tape of their college games, but what kind of professionals they will be is a completely different question.

Accurate measurements of height, weight, strength and speed are critical to project these players to the next level against a much higher level of competition than college, and more importantly medical assessments are to ensure that there are no chronic injuries Problems or that some are not at higher risk of physical problems than others.

More important than anything else is one-on-one interviews between the players and the NFL coaches and scouts. They are the only way to get a feel for what is in the hearts and minds of these young men, and the single biggest determining factor between having and not having.

We will only receive this information after the Scouting Combine, which begins in the last week of February.

Still, we have to judge their college careers, which is more than enough to divide or group them into Day 1 (Round 1), Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) and Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). Outlook.

Even these positions will change, but not dramatically for most prospects.

After all, it seems like a good year to be in the market for quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive tackles and centers, defensive tackles and cornerbacks.

There is enough depth at these positions to ensure that each selection in the first round offers a jump into a talent from the first round, and some talents from day 1 fall to day 2.

It doesn’t look like a great year to be in the running backs, tight ends, offensive guards, edge rushers, linebackers or safeties market.

There is talent in all of these places, but on Day 1 there will hardly be any blue choppers.

The first three selection rounds of the Miami Dolphins, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Raiders – each with two first place winners – will add to the fascination of this design, while teams like the Bengals, Lions and Giants will think about changing the top 5 of the year if the premium is sufficient.

What comes closest to a sure thing in this draft is that Joe Burrow and Chase Young will be the first two picks, but what comes out first and where they end up is still unclear.

With this in mind, we would like to present you with probably the best prospects for this year.

QUARTER BACKS

Outlook for day 1

Joe Burrow – LSU

Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama

Justin Herbert – Oregon

Jordan Love – State of Utah

Jacob Eason – Washington

Outlook for day 2

Jake Fromm – Georgia

Jalen Hurts – Oklahoma

Cole McDonald – Hawaii

Anthony Gordon – Washington State

RUNNING BACKS

Outlook for day 1

Jonathan Taylor – Wisconsin

D’Andre Swift – Georgia

Outlook for day 2

J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State

Cam Akers – State of Florida

Zack Moss – Utah

Kylin Hill – State of Mississippi

Ke’Shawn Vaughn – Vanderbilt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – LSU

WIDE RECEIVER

Outlook for day 1

Jerry Jeudy – Alabama

CeeDee Lamb – Oklahoma

Higgins – Clemson tee

Henry Ruggs III – Alabama

Jalen Reagor TCU

Laviska Shenault Jr.- Colorado

Outlook for day 2

Tyler Johnson – Minnesota

Justin Jefferson – LSU

Donovan Völker-Jones – Michigan

Brandon Aiyuk – State of Arizona

Michael Pittman Jr. – USC

KJ Hamler – Penn State

Collin Johnson – Texas

Aaron Fuller – Washington

END FESTIVE

Outlook for day 2

Cole Kmet – Notre Dame

Brycen Hopkins – Purdue

Jacob Breeland – Oregon

Hunter Bryant – Washington

Jared Pinkney – Vanderbilt

Albert Okwuegbunam – Missouri

Colby Parkinson – Stanford

Harrison Bryant – Florida Atlantic

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Outlook for day 1

Andrew Thomas – Georgia

Austin Jackson – USC

Tristan Wirfs – Iowa

Jedrick Wills Jr. – Alabama

Trey Adams – Washington

Prince Tega Wanogho – Auburn

Outlook for day 2

Isaiah Wilson – Georgia

Josh Jones – Houston

Mekhi Becton – Louisville

Lucas Niang – TCU

Calvin Throckmorton – Oregon

OFFENSIVE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT

Outlook for day 1

Tyler Biadasz – C – Wisconsin

Solomon Kindley – G – Georgia

Shane Lemieux – G – Oregon

Outlook for day 2

Jake Hanson – C – Oregon

Nick Harris – C – Washington

Ben Bredeson – G – Michigan

Logan Stenberg – G – Kentucky

Hakeem Adeniji – G – Kansas

Cesar Ruiz – Michigan

Frederick Mauigoa – C – Washington State

Netane Muti – G – Fresno State

Darryl Williams – C – Mississippi State

DEFENSIVE TACKLES & 5 TECHNIQUES

Outlook for day 1

Derrick Brown – Auburn

A.J. Epenesa – 5-Tech – Iowa

Javon Kinlaw – South Carolina

Raekwon Davis – Alabama

Outlook for day 2

Justin Madubuike – Texas A&M

Neville Gallimore – Oklahoma

Jordan Elliott – Missouri

James Lynch – 5 Tech – Baylor

Rashard Lawrence – LSU

Of which Hamilton – Ohio State

Marlon Davidson – 5 Tech – Auburn

Leki Fotu – Utah

Joe Gaziano – 5-Tech – Northwest

Trevis Gipson – 5-Tech – Tulsa

EDGE RUSHERS

Outlook for day 1

Chase Young – State of Ohio

Yetur Gross-Matos – State of Penn

Curtis Weaver – Boise State

Outlook for day 2

Terrell Lewis – Alabama

Julian Okwara – Notre Dame

Jabari Zuniga – Florida

Josh Uche – OLB – Michigan

Darrell Taylor – Tennessee

Jonathan Greenard – Florida

Kenny Willekes – Michigan State

Khalid Kareem – Notre Dame

Bradlee Anae – Utah

LINEBACKERS OLB & ILB

Outlook for day 1

Isaiah Simmons – OLB / S – Clemson

Kenneth Murray – ILB – Oklahoma

Outlook for day 2

Zack Baun – OLB – Wisconsin

Patrick Queen – ILB – LSU

Troy Dye – ILB – Oregon

K’Laivon Chaisson – OLB – LSU

Jordyn Brooks – ILB – Texas Tech

Akeem Davis-Gaither – OLB – Appalachian State

Malik Harrison – ILB – State of Ohio

Chris Orr – OLB – Wisconsin

Jacob Phillips – ILB – LSU

Evan Weaver – ILB – California

SAFETY

Outlook for day 1

Grant Delpit – LSU

Xavier McKinney – Alabama

Outlook for day 2

Ashtyn Davis – California

Shyheim Carter – Alabama

Antoine Winfield Jr.- Minnesota

Brandon Jones – Texas

Terrell Burgess – Utah

J.R. Reed – Georgia

K’Von Wallace – Clemson

Antoine Brooks Jr. – Maryland

ECKSÄCKE

Outlook for day 1

Jeff Okudah – Ohio State

Kristian Fulton – LSU

Trevon Diggs – Alabama

CJ Henderson – Florida

Damon Arnette – Ohio State

Cameron Dantzler – Mississippi State

Bryce Hall – Virginia

Outlook for day 2

A.J. Terrell – Clemson

Jeff Gladney – TCU

Jaylon Johnson – Utah

Lamar Jackson – Nebraska

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition