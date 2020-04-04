NFL Draft preview: Defense tips can change the game

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pro days were canceled, pre-draft visits were closed, scouts were told to stay home and watch films. The coronavirus affects the world, no doubt. But the NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25. The Star-Advertiser, with input from a long-time NFL scout, will review each position, provide player vitals, along with comments on the top players.

From four wins to four minutes of winning the Super Bowl.

That is what happened to the San Francisco 49ers a year.

And the big difference was the 49ers drafted Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 2 overall. His constant pressure – nine sacks, forced fumbles, tipped passes and even an interception – transformed what was once a pitiful defense into a proud one.

With Bosa, the 49ers went from 22nd ranking in passing defense (233.2 yards a game) to 2018 first ranking (169.2) in 2019, from forcing 11 fumbles to forcing a league-high 23, from the intersection of a historically bar two interceptions 12.

If there is a game changer on defense, he is usually a corner rusher, either in the end position or an outside linebacker spot.

Enter Chase Young, this year’s version of Bosa, Myles Garrett (first overall in 2017) and Jadeveon Clowney (first overall in 2014).

Young even said during the NFL Combine that he was “definitely the best player” in the NFL Draft.

He entered this year’s draft as the highest-rated player, as Bosa was last year. And like Bosa, who took on quarterback Kyler Murray, Young will be sidelined after quarterback Joe Burrow.

But despite Young’s self-proclaimed proclamation, an NFL scout might not be as optimistic.

“Chase Young is not Bosa,” said an NFL scout with five decades of experience and spoke with the Star-Advertiser on the condition of anonymity. “Bosa not only has Chase Young’s blast, but Bosa uses his hand well. So Young is a one-dimensional player now. You put him out on the edge and he can take in and he can beat guys. right around the corner. “

But there is a drop-off as far as pass-rush ability after Young, so even though he’s more like Garrett than Bosa, the demand for a game-changing corner rusher will be high, not just this year, but every year.

