If your defense is in need of repair, buy the best you can find at linebacker.

“The strength (on defense) is the linebackers. I see linebackers as full-time guys,” said the longtime NFL scout interviewed for this draft series on the condition that his name not be used. “He’s a better group of linebackers than usual. There are five, six who can play and can play full time and not just be specialists.”

The player who can upgrade any defense is Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, a strange athlete who is not a specialist but positive.

Simmons, who measured in at 6 feet 4 and 238 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, lifted 225 pounds 20 times and had jumps of 39 inches (vertical) and 132 inches (age). At Clemson, Simmons played multiple spots at all levels of defense, even making a huge interception 20 yards down the field in a college football semifinal win over Ohio State.

Simmons ‘versatility and impact on the game is similar to the Chargers’ 6-2, 215-pound All-Pro safety Derwin James, but Simmons is faster, taller and more than 20 pounds heavier.

“I’ve never seen a guy like Simmons,” the NFL scout said.

Simmons seems to know its value in the current landscape of the game.

“The game is not a 250-pound linebacker. It’s more guys who can run side by side and are able to cover,” he said of the combine last month. “The name of the game will be tight end; something has to be done to stop the Travis Kelces or George Kittles.”

There are a handful of other backfielders in this class who can cover tight ends as well as pass rushers, including LSU’s Patrick Queen, Kenneth Murray’s Oklahoma, Wisconsin’s Zack Baun, Wyoming’s Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis State Akeem Davis-Gaither.