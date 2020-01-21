NFL Draft stage in Las Vegas to float on Bellagio’s water fountains

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Las Vegas officially becomes an NFL city when the Raiders move to town this year.

And there is no better way to introduce the grandiose Sin City league than the city’s plans for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have released a first look at what the project will look like in Las Vegas.

So far, it lives up to the reputation of Vegas show business. He has all the pomp and glamor and “the lights, the camera, the action!” and is definitely above.

The Raiders tweeted promo says, “The future is here.”

They don’t lie – The air flow literally takes place in the Bellagio’s water fountains.

Players will take a boat ride on the water to accept their jerseys when their names are called.

WOW! The recruits will take a boat to the stage in the middle of the Bellagio fountains when their names are called. It will be the best project of all time! 😳 https://t.co/oftycZLzW2

– Dustin Dorsey (@ DustinABC7) January 21, 2020

These efforts will focus on the Caesars Palace and the Bellagio hotels. The main stage of the project will be built from April 3, next to the Caesars Forum.

It will include a viewing area to view the selections for the first round Thursday evening, the second and third round Friday evening and the remaining four rounds Saturday.

This scene will also host daily performances by a variety of artists during the three days.

Teams will make their selections at the Caesars Forum conference center in what the league and the city call Selection Square.

Adjacent to the main stage is the NFL Draft experience where fans can participate in interactive games, view the Vince Lombardi Trophy and attend autograph sessions with NFL players and former players.

There will also be a stage at the Experience for performances by local talents, all available for free.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ABC starting Thursday, April 3.

Go here for the latest stories and videos on the NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.