NFL Goes 100% Virtual For 2020 Draft, Team Gatherings Not Allowed

NFL owners, GMs and coaches will NOT be allowed in the same room for this month’s draft … the league has declared that teams will be forced to go 100% virtual for the big day.

Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 squads Monday, informing them that they would need to draft from team facilities at different locations to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“We have examined this matter in the past days with the Competition Committee and CEC,” the memo, “and it can confirm that the Clubs will carry out their Draft operations, with club staff separately located in their houses. “

In fact, the league shut down NFL facilities last month in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 … but it is willing to allow teams to gather even in some form of offsite locations to draft .

In fact, Sean Payton plans to put up room of the Saints’ war at a local New Orleans brewery for the annual selection process, scheduled to begin April 23.

However, Goodell put the kibosh on it all week, saying, “All clubs must offer their personnel and technology resources to prepare for a full virtual Draft, with staff at various locations. “

Goodell said at the end of the league process … they will also perform their duties at different locations.

What does that mean … Goodell announced that he chose later this month from his offense!?!?