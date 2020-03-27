NFL keeps draft as scheduled in April

New York [AP] Commissioner Roger Goodell told Thursday that the draft would go as originally planned for next month.

Draft still takes place April 23-25. Originally intended for large-scale outdoor production in Las Vegas, these plans were abandoned due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a note received by the Associated Press, Goodwell stated that “ the public health situation is very uncertain, ” and there is no guarantee that significant improvements could be made by moving it to a later date as a reason not to change the date of the draft. There was not.

Draft, which has been a huge turmoil since leaving New York in 2015, will be reduced and “used in a way that reflects the current situation.”

Prospects and their families do not participate in the draft. Your draft may be more like a studio TV show.

Even without a big party on the strip, the draft should attract considerable attention and television reputation, but other parts of the sports world are largely closed due to coronaviruses.

Goodell instructed 32 teams on Wednesday to shut down the facility for all but some employees. On Thursday, he told the team to plan to conduct a draft operation outside of the team facility and to have the ability to talk to other teams and draft headquarters.

