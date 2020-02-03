NFL Live Updates: Super Bowl LIV – San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

All the action from the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There is a lot of huge history in Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out.

Two of the best teams in the regular season, the teams did the big dance.

For the Chiefs, they have already finished 50 years of misery by returning to the Super Bowl.

The last time they did it was in 1970 at Super Bowl IV, one of the only two times they played on the biggest stage, the other being Super Bowl I.

For San Francisco, it’s a different beast. They are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history and will join the New England Patriots with a sixth victory if they can lift the Lombardi Trophy.

What time is the game?

The 54th Super Bowl will start at 12:30 p.m. NZT on Monday, February 3 in the morning. The game takes place in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch / broadcast

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN, which is available on Sky TV.

For those who prefer streaming, Spark Sport and Sky Sports Now (via ESPN) broadcast the game live.

TV coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. with the game scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Players to watch

Patrick Mahomes (chefs):

There is not much to say about this man who has not already been said. Two years after his career, Mahomes did almost everything that needed to be done. He won the MVP, broke a huge chunk of records and left an indelible mark on the NFL. A Super Bowl victory – and MVP – would make it one of the first two years in NFL history.

Travis Kelce (chefs): In order for Mahomes to do what he did, he must have targets. He has an excellent one in Kelce. The tight star winger had 97 receptions for 1,229 yards this year. He is also the spiritual leader of the chefs and will be the guy who inspires great games.

Jimmy Garoppolo (49): The 28-year-old quarterback is often best known for what he does off the field and that will happen when you are barely seated in a beating NFC championship victory. But while they don’t necessarily need Garoppolo to succeed, regardless of the 49ers’ offense in the Super Bowl, it will be a nightmare for the defense of the Chiefs.

Nick Bosa (49): The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft won the title of AP Defensive Player of the Year and quickly became essential for San Fran. The defensive end ended the 2019 NFL season with 47 tackles (16 for loss), 25 quarter hits, 12 knockdowns, 45 presses, nine sacks, one fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and an interception. Expect him to chase Mahomes throughout the Super Bowl.

Half-time entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira should be the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl with the two performers ready for their first performances during the event.

The pair held a press conference earlier this week with part of the performance to be dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

“Life is so fragile,” Shakira told reporters. “And that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as possible. And I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday. And we will celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he will be very proud of see the message we’re going to try to get across on stage. “

There will also necessarily be special guests.

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the match.

Super Bowl odds

According to the TAB:

Kansas City: $ 1.73

San Francisco: $ 2.02

.