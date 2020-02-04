NFL mock draft 2020: Bears go for tight ends in post-SB LIV predictions

Although the bears do not choose a first round for the second consecutive year because of the Khalil Mack trade, they choose twice in the top 50 in April. One of those choices almost certainly seems to be a tight end, at least a series of false concepts published after the victory of the Chief Bowl’s Super Bowl LIV.

Among the five different multi-round fake dams published Tuesday, the bears all but one use a second rounder at a tight end. It is the most important area of ​​agreement between the experts, which should not be a surprise given the bad ends of the bears in 2019.

Bleacher Report and the San Diego Union Tribune each project the Bears to make the 43rd overall choice on Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins, who caught 61 passes for 830 yards and seven touchdowns as senior. Cole Kmet from Notre Dame and Hunter Bryant from Washington are also on the board at that position.

SB Nation, who projected Kmet on the bears with the 43rd pick, adds an interesting wrinkle: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm with the 50th pick. That would give the bears a young passerby to compete with Mitch Trubisky in the training camp in the fall, although other early appearances consider offensive line as a more likely position to aim.

Here is an overview of how the bears use their second-round picks in the latest multi-round trial versions.

2020 NFL test versions for Bears’ 2nd round picks

NFL.com

No 43: OG Damien Lewis, Georgia

No. 50: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Bleacher report

No 43: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

No. 50: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

SB Nation

No 43: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

No. 50: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

Baltimore Sun.

No 43: TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

No. 50: OG Netane Futi, state Fresno

San Diego Union Tribune

No 43: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

No. 50: THE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame