NFL mock draft 2020: Bears projected picks for Spherical 2 and past

With just two months prior to the start out of the 2020 NFL Draft, there is a whole lot that’s unique about this year’s process because of to the coronavirus, but 1 portion continues to be the similar: mock drafts. Loads of mock drafts.

Just like each and every other year major up to the NFL Draft, there are numerous professionals out there breaking down who could go in which later on this thirty day period. A quarterback class that includes LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert has fueled the intrigue.

But for Bears supporters, the genuine exhilaration starts in the 2nd spherical, in which the workforce has the No. 43 and No. 50 over-all picks. Luckily, several mock drafts go two rounds or deeper at this point. And with various requirements, the Bears have a lot of opportunity routes in the draft.

Most of them see the crew concentrating on a number of spots: vast receiver, offensive line and defensive back again in unique.

ESPN’s Todd McShay jobs the Bears to use the 43rd pick on Ohio Point out cornerback Damon Arnette and the 50th choose on TCU receiver Jalen Reagor. CBS Athletics sees significant-bodied Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool and LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis as the Bears’ 2nd-rounders.

Here’s how 6 various mock drafts venture the Bears to use their picks, which contain two second-round picks, a fifth-round select, two sixth-spherical picks and two seventh-spherical picks.

2020 NFL Mock Drafts, Bears picks

CBS Sports activities

Spherical 2, No. 43 overall: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

Round 2, No. 50 overall: LSU OL Damien Lewis

ESPN

Round 2, No. 43 all round: Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

Spherical 2, No. 50 total: TCU WR Jalen Reagor

PFF

Spherical 2, No. 43 over-all: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

Round 2, No. 50 in general: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Washington Post

Round 2, No. 43 in general: Mississippi Point out CB Cameron Dantzler

Spherical 2, No. 50 all round: Boise State EDGE Curtis Weaver

Sporting activities Illustrated

Round 2, No. 43 overall: Michigan OL Cesar Ruiz

Spherical 2, No. 50 over-all: Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn

Round 5, No. 163 overall: Stanford TE Colby Parkinson

Sporting Information

Round 2, No. 43 overall: LSU S Grant Delpit

Spherical 2, No. 50 in general: Alabama DT Raekwon Davis

Spherical 5, No. 163 total: Kentucky OL Logan Stenberg

Round 6, No. 196 total: Oregon TE Jacob Breeland

Round 6, No. 200 all round: Memphis WR Antonio Gibson

Round 7, No. 226 overall: Miami EDGE Trevon Hill

Round 7, No. 233 general: Iowa QB Nate Stanley