NFL moves to virtual format for future drafts

The NFL draft is a virtual format in which team personnel work from home.

In a note sent to the 32 teams on Monday and received by the AP, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined the draft procedure for April 23-25. The guidelines do not include group gatherings.

“This issue has been considered for both the competition committee and the CEC [League Executive Group] in the past few days,” wrote Goodell. Their house. “

All team facilities were closed on March 26, and Goodell ordered an indefinite closure.

“We will reopen facilities that can be safely restarted according to government orders, based on medical and public health advice,” he wrote.

The draft was originally scheduled for Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. On Monday, Goodell instructed the team on how to plan their choices.

“We made this decision for several reasons,” he wrote. “Not all clubs have access to the facilities, which violates the fundamental principle of fairness that all clubs operate in a consistent and fair manner.

In addition, we hope that all NFL personnel comply with government directives and model safe and appropriate medical practices. Staff perform the same responsibilities and work elsewhere outside the office. Also, after consulting with a medical advisor, considering the various needs of the club, the need to properly screen participants, and the inherent risk factors that individual club employees may face, medical or public health It is not possible to identify a preferred alternative in terms of. “

Some team general managers have called for draft delays, basically citing unfair competition. However, the owner has called for the draft, the NFL’s biggest off-season event, to be held on time. It is each team’s responsibility to ensure that they are safe and healthy, as well as offset any competitive imbalances recognized under Goodell’s guidelines.

“We operate in an environment we have never experienced before,” Goodell adds, “an environment that requires flexibility, patience, and cooperation.”

The ruling prohibits New Orleans saints from leaving the vast space of Dixie Brewery.

Saints coach Sean Payton said last week that he, general manager Mickey Loomis, and several other staff had installed video conferencing and other equipment at the brewery. The brewery is part of the business empire of Saints owner Gail Benson, across town from the Louisiana team headquarters.

Payton said the club has made significant efforts to ensure that the club complies with the social distance guidelines of the workplace Center for Disease Control. No one could enter the room without first scanning the temperature, he said, and everyone was more than six feet away.

The Saints did not immediately comment on the NFL decision or the time and effort lost in opening up and eventually dismantling.

Although ESPN and the NFL network are expected to do so, probably in a joint effort, plans to televise the draft have not been finalized.

