[nfl-notebook:-broncos-obtain-cb-bouye-from-jaguars]

March 4, 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-spherical 2020 draft assortment, in accordance to a number of studies.

The deal can not officially be consummated right up until the new league calendar year starts on March 18. Bouye confirmed he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. He stated been given calls from Jaguars normal supervisor Dave Caldwell and Broncos executive vice president John Elway.

Bouye has two seasons remaining on a five-12 months, $67.5 million deal. He is slated to make $13 million in 2020.

The 28-yr-aged had 65 tackles and one particular interception past time. He was a Professional Bowl pick for the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded a occupation-most effective six interceptions.

–Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is currently being highlighted in the team’s key expose of its new uniforms prepared for April, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Indicating early in the offseason that “no a person is familiar with what the long run retains,” Beckham underwent surgical treatment in January to repair service a core muscle injury that plagued him all through this period. Those people opinions fueled speculation that Beckham could be traded just a 12 months just after the Browns acquired him from New York.

Beckham went on to dismiss any uncertainties about leaving Cleveland when he told Cleveland.com, “It’s just completed. It is time to place it to mattress. I’m likely to be right here. There is nothing at all much more to speak about.”

–The Los Angeles Chargers are parting approaches with veteran large receiver Travis Benjamin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted.

Right after four seasons with the Chargers and 4 with the Cleveland Browns, the 30-calendar year-previous Benjamin will become a totally free agent when the league year begins on March 18.

Benjamin caught just 6 passes for 30 yards and no touchdowns in five games in 2019 ahead of landing on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a quadriceps damage.

–The New York Giants exercised the 2020 solution for quarterback Alex Tanney, in accordance to a number of reviews.

Tanney’s income of $950,000 continues to be non-certain. He is anticipated to contend for a backup purpose driving starter Daniel Jones.

Tanney, 32, Has appeared in two NFL games, finishing 11 of 15 passes for 100 yards and a landing.

–Field Degree Media