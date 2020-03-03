[nfl-notebook:-cowboys-to-reportedly-use-special-tag-on-prescott]



FILE Photo: Dec 24, 2017 Arlington, TX, Usa Dallas Cowboys functioning back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) operate onto the discipline prior to a activity against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Obligatory Credit rating: Erich Schlegel-United states of america Nowadays Sports activities

March three, 2020

Dak Prescott will get the special franchise tag as the Dallas Cowboys carry on to push for a extended-phrase deal.

In accordance to several reports, the Cowboys are concentrated on signing Prescott to a multi-calendar year agreement. The distinctive franchise tag stops gamers from negotiating with other groups, successfully ending all facets of totally free agency outdoors of the player’s current staff.

Prescott and the Cowboys mentioned a long-term deal final week in Indianapolis. Proprietor Jerry Jones would not connect with the talks “progress” but rather mentioned he was resigned to the actuality that Dallas would have to do a offer to hold Prescott.

Prescott could command concerning $35 million and $40 million for each time, in accordance to reports. But initial-year mentor Mike McCarthy stated the Cowboys are 100 percent fully commited to setting up their crew all over Prescott.

-Defensive stop Yannick Ngakoue is completely ready to move on from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the group plan to use the franchise tag to maintain him in Jacksonville in the around time period.

The Jaguars are expected to use the franchise designation to reserve refusal legal rights with Ngakoue’s contract. The franchise tag would carry a just one-yr salary of $19.3 million. Ngakoue turns 25 on March 31 but has now posted 37.five sacks, which ranks next in franchise heritage.

If the Jaguars use the tag, a trade could be the intention for Ngakoue, much like the Seattle Seahawks with defensive stop Frank Clark past spring. Clark was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and signed a $104 million deal with the eventual Super Bowl champions.

-The Washington Redskins will use the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, in accordance to an ESPN.com report.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has commenced 65 video games and earned 3 Pro Bowl choices in 5 seasons with Washington.

The 28-12 months-aged skipped 5 video games in 2019 with elbow and shoulder accidents and missed the final eight online games in 2018 with a torn pectoral muscle mass. Scherff would earn somewhere around $15 million underneath the tag.

-Field Degree Media