[nfl-notebook:-panthers,-rhule-endorse-newton-in-2020]

February 26, 2020

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would like Cam Newton to be on the roster in 2020.

The injured quarterback is rehabbing from foot surgical procedures and may well not be ready for education camp. He’s entering the last calendar year of his latest agreement and will need to have to get up to speed with a new coaching staff, like the terminology and principles put in by coordinator Joe Brady.

“When Cam’s healthier, he’s just one of the ideal of the very best,” Rhule mentioned Tuesday afternoon at the Indiana Conference Center. “When it arrives to Cam, the biggest thing is receiving him healthful. I completely want Cam listed here. There is no question about that.”

Rhule would not say Newton — or any other player on the Panthers’ roster — was the starter. As a first-12 months mentor, Rhule stated he discussed to players he would not be handing out commencing employment with out having his crew on the subject initial.

This may well not sit perfectly with Newton, who posted an ominous message to his Instagram account prior to Rhule achieved the media in Indianapolis. Newton’s message could have also been unique to his deal situation, but he did not stick to up. Newton is owed $21.one million in 2020, which is very well below market benefit at the position.

“I’m so cozy with staying not comfortable … All I want is a minor commitment,” Newton wrote to Instagram without having mentioning the Panthers or his agreement. “And you can not give me that?”

–Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in Indianapolis for this week’s function but will take part only in clinical evaluations — his exam went from 10 a.m. right until seven: 49 p.m. on Monday — and crew interviews.

Tagovailoa said he expects to be completely cleared by medical doctors on March 9, and designs to maintain his possess professional working day on April nine. Alabama’s other draft-suitable players are functioning out on March 24. He understands groups will need to see how he moves and performs at the exercise routine ahead of finalizing a draft evaluation.

“Whether it’s initial, 32nd or 200, I’ll be grateful,” Tagovailoa mentioned. “These casual interviews, I have just obtained to be myself. If I’m not the right person for these groups, I’m not the individual. The proper staff will come across me.”

–Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn’t completely ready to hitch the wagon to Jameis Winston as the team’s franchise quarterback. In an trustworthy assessment of Tampa Bay’s place, Arians and standard manager Jason Licht separately built reference to a have to have to see “what’s driving Door No. two.”

“It’s not like we don’t like Jameis. We do like Jameis. This is a distinctive calendar year with a great deal of knowledgeable quarterbacks who could be available,” Licht reported. “We get ready for just about every scenario. Jameis is 1 of all those scenarios. We put together for every little thing.”

Arians described the names of Tom Brady (Patriots) and Drew Brees (Saints) among the veterans on the Buccaneers’ radar.

–Add the Denver Broncos to the listing of team’s hoping to acquire an viewers with Brady in March if he tends to make it to unrestricted totally free company with out 1st signing a new deal with the New England Patriots.

Group president John Elway lured Peyton Manning to Denver and 2012. He has a possible quarterback of the upcoming in Drew Lock, who went 4-one in the remaining 5 game titles of the season but skipped the first 10 games recovering from a thumb concern and has not been completely analyzed.

May possibly Elway give Brady a ring for a possibility at a different trophy?

“We’d generally chat to him,” Elway said with a smile. “But I believe we’re pleased with what we have in Drew.”

–Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, whose group owns the No. one decide on in the 2020 NFL Draft, plans to use all the time he demands to make a decision how to commit the variety in April.

Taylor referred to as Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa “very impressive” and showered praise on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman-winner with Ohio roots, and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Herbert played for the Bengals’ coaching team at the Senior Bowl.

“We’re going to consider as extensive as it can take to choose,” Taylor reported.

Considering that the staff options to strike the pro day circuit and pay a visit to with its prime-ranked gamers in man or woman, no closing simply call is expected just before mid-April. Tagovailoa is holding a own professional working day on April 9.

The Bengals do hope to have closure on yet another personnel make a difference in advance of that: signing huge receiver A.J. Environmentally friendly to a very long-time period offer. Taylor explained Green’s contract is a best offseason priority.

–Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist at Oklahoma who gained the countrywide title with Alabama just before transferring to Norman, stated he is not inclined to relent on requests from staff departments who want him to perform out at other positions.

“I’m a quarterback,” Hurts claimed.

–Las Vegas Raiders normal manager Mike Mayock stated the Raiders liked Derek Carr’s functionality in 2019 and have explained to their incumbent starter as substantially, but he held the doorway open up for a modify at the posture.

“The bottom line is this: I consider all people needs to comprehend the amount at which Derek performed very last 12 months,” Mayock mentioned. “Derek performed at a high amount. We had been incredibly pleased with Derek. And each and every position is evaluated every 12 months. If we can improve, we will.”

–After thinking about retirement, Colts veteran remaining tackle Anthony Castonzo designs to play in 2020, standard manager Chris Ballard explained at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Established to start off his 10th NFL season, the 31-yr-previous Castonzo has played with the Colts considering that they produced him a very first-round choose (22nd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Boston Higher education. He hinted at a achievable retirement following the 2019 time.

–Houston Texans head mentor Invoice O’Brien will surrender perform-contacting responsibilities for the second time in the course of his tenure with the group. In the meantime, Bears head coach Matt Nagy defended his individual selection to hold these chores in Chicago but also said he desires to do a far better task fitting the scheme about his personnel, not vice versa.

–Jaguars general supervisor Dave Caldwell would not commit to a commencing quarterback. Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles, Caldwell reported, give the workforce assurance that they have two quarterbacks “ready to perform.”

Jacksonville will not decide up the possibility of defensive tackle Marcell Dareus. Caldwell claimed the Jaguars are interested in bringing Dareus again on a new offer.

