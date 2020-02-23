[nfl-notebook:-ravens’-martindale-to-be-best-paid-out-dc]



Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby raises his arms following his field aim towards the Detroit Lions for the duration of the 2nd half of their NFL soccer sport in Detroit, Michigan November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook dinner (UNITED STATES – Tags: Sport Football)

February 23, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens signed Don “Wink” Martindale to a new three-calendar year offer that makes him the NFL’s optimum-compensated defensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Financial conditions ended up not disclosed.

Martindale, 56, invested 6 seasons as the Ravens’ linebackers coach before currently being promoted to defensive coordinator in January 2018.

Under his path, Baltimore ranked No. 1 in the NFL in complete protection and No. 2 in scoring defense in 2018 and completed No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 4 in total defense in 2019.

–The Environmentally friendly Bay Packers agreed to a three-calendar year agreement with kicker Mason Crosby, agent Mike McCartney declared on Twitter.

Terms other than the size of the offer have not been introduced, but many outlets claimed the deal is value $12.9 million, like $six million in the to start with yr and $3.five million in the second. Crosby was set to grow to be a absolutely free agent on March 18, absent a new deal.

Crosby, 35, has put in all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2007 out of Colorado. He produced 91.7 percent (22 of 24) of his industry-target tries previous time and missed just one particular further issue in 41 attempts.

–Wide receiver Danny Amendola will re-sign with the Detroit Lions on a just one-year offer, Fox Sports activities reported.

Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and one particular touchdown in 15 video games during his very first period with the Lions in 2019.

The 34-12 months-old has 547 receptions for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns in 141 video games with the then-St. Louis Rams (2009-12), New England Patriots (2013-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and Lions. Amendola gained two Super Bowl championships with the Patriots.

–The New York Jets signed absolutely free agent broad receiver Josh Doctson. No terms were disclosed.

The 2016 1st-round draft decide on caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 3 seasons with the Washington Redskins from 2016-18. He started off 26 of his 33 video games.

He signed with Minnesota final September and appeared in just one game, but did not record a capture ahead of currently being produced by the Vikings on Nov. 27.

–The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised workforce options for fifth-yr huge receiver Chris Conley and fourth-12 months security Jarrod Wilson.

Conley is now under contract by way of the 2020 time and Wilson is locked up by means of 2021, the crew introduced. Phrases had been not disclosed.

Conley, 27, joined the Jaguars as an unrestricted cost-free agent ahead of the 2019 season and set profession highs in receptions (47) and acquiring yards (775) in 16 games (14 commences). Wilson, 26, signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has appeared in 63 game with 18 starts off.

–Field Amount Media