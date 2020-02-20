[NFL participant identified with 157 lbs. of weed: DEA]

we

By William Mansell

ABC News – Former Cleveland Brown offensive lineman Greg Robinson was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration in El Paso, Texas immediately after he was located with 157 pounds of cannabis in his auto at a checkpoint.

Robinson, according to a federal complaint, was billed by the Section of Justice Wednesday with conspiracy to have with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Also arrested and billed was a further previous NFL participant, Jaquan Tyreke Bray, 26, who performed for three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 2015-2017.

The pair approached the Sierra Blanca checkpoint station, in which a U.S. Border Patrol canine unit alerted authorities to their vehicle, the DOJ mentioned in a assertion Wednesday. Agents then asked Bray to park the automobile in the inspection place for even more investigation.

A subsequent inspection by brokers, in accordance to the complaint, exposed 157 lbs of marijuana inside numerous significant duffle baggage in the back again of the motor vehicle.

Robinson allegedly rented the car in Los Angeles Sunday and organized for a 3rd human being to travel the 3 of them to Louisiana, the complaint mentioned. The DOJ mentioned the 3rd person was an Uber driver Robinson satisfied in 2018.

When the trio achieved El Paso and was getting inspected, authorities explained Robinson requested the Uber driver to take the tumble for the cannabis and that he’d pay out him later. The driver purportedly refused and told Robinson he would not have agreed to generate them experienced he known they were transporting medicines.

Each suspects are currently being held without bond pending an initial physical appearance right before a U.S. magistrate choose. If convicted, Robinson and Bray experience up to 20 a long time in jail.

Immediately after taking part in with the workforce for the past two seasons, a Browns team source instructed ESPN the corporation earlier advised Robinson that it would not re-sign him for the 2020 period. Robinson was chosen with the second decide in the initial round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He also beforehand performed for the Detroit Lions.